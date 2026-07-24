Entain Transitions Sports Interaction and PartyCasino to Alberta's Regulated iGaming Market

CALGARY, AB, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Entain, a global leader in sports betting and gaming entertainment, announced the transition of two established brands--Sports Interaction and PartyCasino--to Alberta's regulated iGaming market under licences issued by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) on July 23, 2026.

Both brands bring a long track record of operating to high customer standards of fairness, security, and responsible play. Alberta's regulatory framework reinforces those standards are applied consistently across the wider market.

"Alberta represents an exciting next step for regulated online gaming in Canada. What sets Entain apart is our deep commitment and roots in Canada," said Shir Magen, Head of Canada for Entain. "We understand this market and its customers. We design our product, offering, and customer experience with intention and on-the-ground knowledge. Entain's global scale, technology and industry-leading player protection capabilities allows us to deliver a premium experience tailored specifically for Albertans."

Sports Interaction: Proudly serving Canadian sports fans since 1997, Sports Interaction is Canada's premier destination for sports betting. Deeply embedded in Alberta's sports culture with local operational teams in Calgary, the brand offers competitive odds, deep-market coverage, fast payouts, and Canadian-based customer support.

PartyCasino: Redefining digital casino entertainment, PartyCasino enters Alberta's regulated market with a library of over 3,000 fully compliant games, live dealer action, and tailored slots. The platform is backed by 24/7 customer care, rapid withdrawals, and industry-leading player protection.

About Entain

Sports Interaction and Party Casino are a part of Entain plc (LSE: ENT), a FTSE100 company and one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector.

[18+] Please play responsibly.

SOURCE Entain plc

For more information about Sports Interaction and Party Casino, [email protected] or visit: https://www.ab.sportsinteraction.ca, https://www.ab.partycasino.ca