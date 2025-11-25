EnStream partners with Proximus Global to combat phone number fraud and strengthen digital trust in Canada

New API helps enterprises prevent recycled number fraud, safeguard accounts, improve trust, and enhance customer experience

BRUSSELS, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - EnStream LP, the joint venture of Canada's leading national mobile telecom companies, has partnered with Proximus Global, a leader in digital communications, to launch a new API that helps businesses prevent recycled number fraud and improve customer experience.

The solution enables companies to verify if a phone number has been reassigned to another person, preventing sensitive information reaching the wrong person, and reduces the number of steps required to verify if a phone number has been reassigned, accelerating the process. This not only protects accounts and transactions across Canada but also strengthens customer trust and delivers smoother digital experiences.

According to TransUnion, nearly one in five Canadians (17%) reported losing money to fraud in the past year, with an average loss of CAD$2,013. One increasingly common threat contributing to these losses is recycled number fraud which can occur when inactive phone numbers are reassigned to new users, often without businesses being aware of the change. This can leave accounts vulnerable to hijacking, security breaches, and fraudulent activity. Mobile network operators typically reassign numbers after a brief quarantine period, but the lack of visibility into these changes creates privacy and security risks, as sensitive information may be sent to the wrong person.

This new API provides a powerful solution by enabling businesses to verify whether a phone number has been reassigned and when the change occurred. With this insight, enterprises can flag accounts associated with recycled numbers, trigger re-verification processes before sending one-time passcodes or confidential information, and prevent unauthorized access to user accounts. By proactively identifying potential risks, organizations can stop fraud before it happens, protect their customers, and reduce the operational burden of manual checks and repeated identity verifications.

Upinder Saini, President and CEO, EnStream says: "Fraud doesn't just hurt victims financially--it undermines the trust that people place in digital services every day. Even a single victim is one too many. At EnStream, our mission is to protect Canadians by making fraud prevention seamless and reliable. This partnership with Proximus Global allows us to provide businesses with real-time intelligence to keep accounts secure, while ensuring customers enjoy safer, more frictionless digital experiences."

EnStream provides the underlying intelligence, sourced directly from Canada's leading mobile network operators, ensuring unmatched accuracy and trustworthiness and Proximus Global standardizes this data and delivers the API functionality to businesses across Canada. This service is particularly valuable for customers in infrastructure and identity services, as well as those in fintech, commerce, and communications. To bring this capability to market, EnStream will work both directly with Canadian enterprises and through partners, with Proximus Global proudly serving as its first partner."

Ben Vandermeulen, Chief Revenue Officer, Proximus Global adds: "Securing digital communications everywhere is central to Proximus' mission, but it cannot be achieved by a single entity. Preventing fraud requires collaboration between telcos, service providers, and enterprises worldwide. This partnership is proof of that. Through APIs, Proximus Global makes EnStream's critical intelligence easier for businesses to access and integrate, enabling them to act quickly and protect both themselves and their customers from fraud."

About Proximus Global

Proximus Global, combining the strengths of Telesign, BICS, and Route Mobile, is transforming the future of communications and digital identity. Together, our solutions fuel innovation across the world's largest companies and emerging brands. Our unrivaled global reach empowers businesses to create engaging experiences with built-in fraud protection across the entire customer lifecycle. Our comprehensive suite of solutions – from our super network for voice, messaging, and data, to 5G and IoT; and from verification and intelligence to CPaaS for personalized omnichannel engagement – enables businesses and communities to thrive. Reaching over 5 billion subscribers, securing more than 180 billion transactions annually, and connecting 1,000+ destinations, we honor our commitment to connect, protect and engage everyone, everywhere.

For more information visit https://www.proximus.com/proximus-global.html

About EnStream

EnStream LP is a joint venture of Canada's top mobile telecom companies--Bell Mobility, Rogers Communications, and TELUS Communications. Leveraging real-time mobile intelligence, EnStream provides cutting-edge identity verification and authentication services for a wide range of applications.

We are a trusted partner for leading financial institutions, technology firms, and public sector organizations, delivering services that support 90%+ of mobile users nationwide. Our solutions power major banks, cryptocurrency platforms, government agencies, insurance providers, gaming, healthcare, and more. By utilizing real-world, verified identities and network intelligence from trusted mobile devices and carriers, we continue to enhance online security, fraud prevention, and seamless user experiences for both consumers and businesses.

To find out more about EnStream, visit www.enstream.com

SOURCE EnStream LP

Press Contact: Name: Marcus Hedenberg, Email: [email protected], Tel: +44 7494 784779