Ensign Energy Services Inc. - Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") is scheduled to release its third quarter 2024 results before the markets open on Friday, November 1, 2024. A conference call and webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 AM MST (12:00 PM EST) on Friday, November 1, 2024.

The conference participant call in numbers are as follows:

US/Canada Dial-in #: (888) 510-2154 or

Local/Int'l Dial-In #: (437) 900-0527

Conference ID #: 11652

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via Ensign's website at www.ensignenergy.com/presentations/. A digital recording of the call will be available shortly after the call ends until November 8, 2024, by dialing 1-888-660-6345 (local calls 289-819-1450) and entering reservation number 11652#.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment, well servicing and production services. Please visit our website at ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

For further information, contact: Ensign Energy Services Inc., 400 - 5th Avenue S.W., Suite 1000, Calgary, Alberta T2P 0L6 Canada; Mr. Michael Gray, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: 403.262.1361; Ms. Nicole Romanow, Investor Relations, Telephone: 403.267.6234