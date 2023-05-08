Ensign Energy Services Inc. Reports 2023 First Quarter Results

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ -

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $484.1 million , a 46 percent increase from the first quarter of 2022 revenue of $332.7 million .

, a 46 percent increase from the first quarter of 2022 revenue of . Revenue by geographic area:

Canada - $140.1 million , 29 percent of total;

- , 29 percent of total;

United States - $274.6 million , 57 percent of total; and

- , 57 percent of total; and

International - $69.4 million , 14 percent of total.

, 14 percent of total. Canadian drilling recorded 3,800 operating days in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3,728 operating days in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of two percent. Canadian well servicing recorded 13,776 operating hours in the first quarter of 2023, a 22 percent increase from 11,260 operating hours in the first quarter of 2022.

United States drilling recorded 4,617 operating days in the first quarter of 2023, a 25 percent increase from 3,688 operating days in the first quarter of 2022. United States well servicing recorded 27,917 operating hours in the first quarter of 2023, a six percent decrease from 29,689 operating hours in the first quarter of 2022.

drilling recorded 4,617 operating days in the first quarter of 2023, a 25 percent increase from 3,688 operating days in the first quarter of 2022. well servicing recorded 27,917 operating hours in the first quarter of 2023, a six percent decrease from 29,689 operating hours in the first quarter of 2022. International drilling recorded 1,104 operating days in the first quarter of 2023, a 26 percent increase from 873 operating days recorded in first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $127.3 million , an 82 percent increase from Adjusted EBITDA of $70.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.

, an 82 percent increase from Adjusted EBITDA of for the first quarter of 2022. Funds flow from operations for the first quarter of 2023 increased 54 percent to $118.3 million from $76.7 million in first quarter of the prior year.

from in first quarter of the prior year. Net capital purchases for the quarter were $49.7 million , consisting of $8.3 million in upgrade capital and $41.6 million in maintenance capital, offset by sale proceeds of $0.2 million . Capital expenditures for 2023 are targeted to be approximately $157.0 million , primarily related to maintenance expenditures and selective growth projects. In addition, the Company may consider other upgrade or growth projects in response to customer demand and appropriate contract terms.

, consisting of in upgrade capital and in maintenance capital, offset by sale proceeds of . Capital expenditures for 2023 are targeted to be approximately , primarily related to maintenance expenditures and selective growth projects. In addition, the Company may consider other upgrade or growth projects in response to customer demand and appropriate contract terms. General and administrative expense increased 33 percent and totaled $14.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

in the first quarter of 2023, compared with in the first quarter of 2022. Long-term debt including current and non-current portions, net of cash, was reduced by $29.1 million since December 31, 2022 . Our debt reduction for 2023 is targeted to be approximately $200.0 million . Our target debt reduction for the period beginning 2023 to the end of 2025 is approximately $600.0 million . If industry conditions change, this target could be increased or decreased.

OVERVIEW

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $484.1 million, an increase of 46 percent from revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $332.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $127.3 million ($0.69 per common share) in the first quarter of 2023, 82 percent higher than Adjusted EBITDA of $70.0 million ($0.43 per common share) in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $4.2 million ($0.02 per common share), compared with net income attributable to common shareholders of $6.6 million ($0.04 per common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Funds flow from operations increased 54 percent to $118.3 million ($0.64 per common share) in the first quarter of 2023 compared with $76.7 million ($0.47 per common share) in the first quarter of the prior year.

The outlook for oilfield services continues to be constructive reflecting increased demand for oilfield services year-over-year resulting in steady activity levels. Global inflationary concerns have prompted central banks to tighten monetary policies. Increasing interest rates, largely resulting from efforts to quell rising inflation, have subsequently engendered uncertainty for global economies regarding recession risk and contracting economic growth. Furthermore, recent stress in the financial sector has contributed to overall economic concerns. These factors continue to impact global energy commodity prices and add uncertainty to the macro-economic outlook over the short-term. However, despite these short-term headwinds, demand for crude oil continues to improve year-over-year. Furthermore, OPEC+ nations continue to moderate supply and respond to market conditions with their most recent production cut announced in April of 2023. Moderated crude oil supply has supported commodity prices over the short-term.

Over the near term, there remains uncertainty regarding the impacts of ongoing hostilities in Ukraine on the global economy, overall global economic health and recessionary pressures in certain operating environments. Furthermore, there are several other factors that may impact the future demand for crude oil and natural gas, commodity prices, and the demand for oilfield services.

The Company's operating days were higher in the first quarter of 2023 when compared with the first quarter of 2022 as operations were positively impacted by improving industry conditions, driving activity improvements year-over-year.

The average United States dollar exchange rate was $1.35 for the first three months of 2023 (2022 - $1.27) versus the Canadian dollar, an increase of six percent, compared with the same period of 2022.

Working capital at March 31, 2023 was a deficit of $678.1 million compared to a deficit of $707.8 million at December 31, 2022. The deficit was largely due to its revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") being classified as current. The Company has a history with successfully negotiating contractual terms and extending the maturity of the Credit Facility. At the end of the first quarter 2023, the Company's available liquidity, consisting of cash and available borrowings under its $900.0 million revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility"), totaled $97.9 million compared with $67.2 million at December 31, 2022.

This news release contains "forward-looking information and statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. For a full disclosure of the forward-looking information and statements and the risks to which they are subject, see the "Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release. This news release contains references to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per common share. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures included in this news release should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the IFRS measure from which they are derived or to which they are compared. See "Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release.



FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common share data and operating information)



Three months ended March 31 2023

2022

% change Revenue 484,052

332,676

46 Adjusted EBITDA 1 127,324

69,965

82 Adjusted EBITDA per common share 1









Basic $ 0.69

$ 0.43

60 Diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.38

82 Net income attributable to common shareholders 4,241

6,587

(36) Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share









Basic $ 0.02

$ 0.04

(50) Diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.04

(50) Cash provided by operating activities 104,574

54,556

92 Funds flow from operations 118,291

76,741

54 Funds flow from operations per common share









Basic $ 0.64

$ 0.47

36 Diluted $ 0.64

$ 0.42

52 Long-term debt, net of cash 2 513,685

1,378,699

(63) Weighted average common shares - basic (000s) 183,828

162,895

13 Weighted average common shares - diluted (000s) 185,476

184,441

1











Drilling 2023

2022

% change Number of marketed rigs 3









Canada 4 114

123

(7) United States 86

90

(4) International 5 32

34

(6) Total 232

247

(6) Operating days 6









Canada 4 3,800

3,728

2 United States 4,617

3,688

25 International 5 1,104

873

26 Total 9,521

8,289

15























Well Servicing 2023

2022

% change Number of rigs









Canada 47

52

(10) United States 47

48

(2) Total 94

100

(6) Operating hours









Canada 13,776

11,260

22 United States 27,917

29,689

(6) Total 41,693

40,949

2

1. Please refer to Adjusted EBITDA calculation in Non-GAAP Measures. 2. Change in long-term debt, net of cash was largely due to the $900.0 million revolving credit facility being classified as current. 3. Total owned rigs: Canada - 131, United States - 117, International - 43 (2022 total owned rigs: Canada - 137, United States - 127, International - 46) 4. Excludes coring rigs. 5. Includes workover rigs. 6. Defined as contract drilling days, between spud to rig release.



FINANCIAL POSITION AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES HIGHLIGHTS

As at ($ thousands) March 31

2023

March 31

2022

December 31

2022 Working capital 1, 2 (678,115)

114,625

(707,800) Cash 44,850

29,706

49,880 Long-term debt 558,535

1,408,405

556,889 Long-term debt, net of cash 513,685

1,378,699

507,009 Total long-term financial liabilities 569,373

1,418,140

562,837 Total assets 3,144,424

2,963,853

3,183,904 Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity ratio 0.30

0.54

0.30

1 See Non-GAAP Measures section. 2 Change in working capital (deficit), was largely due to its revolving credit facility being classified as current.





Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2023

2022

% change Capital expenditures









Upgrade/growth 8,256

8,091

2 Maintenance 41,623

23,860

74 Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment (155)

(42,747)

nm Net capital expenditures (proceeds) 49,724

(10,796)

nm

nm - calculation not meaningful



REVENUE AND OILFIELD SERVICES EXPENSE



Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2023

2022

% change Revenue









Canada 140,116

111,266

26 United States 274,553

166,823

65 International 69,383

54,587

27 Total revenue 484,052

332,676

46 Oilfield services expense 342,199

251,821

36



Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 totaled $484.1 million, an increase of 46 percent from the first quarter of 2022 of $332.7 million.

The increase in total revenue during the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to favourable industry conditions, rig rate improvements, foreign exchange translation, and supportive oil commodity prices.

CANADIAN OILFIELD SERVICES

The Company recorded revenue of $140.1 million in Canada for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of 26 percent from $111.3 million recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Canadian revenues accounted for 29 percent of the Company's total revenue in the first quarter of 2023 (2022 - 34 percent).

The financial results for the Company's Canadian operations for the first quarter 2023 were positively impacted by revenue rate increases from improved industry conditions.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded 3,800 drilling days compared to 3,728 drilling days for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of two percent. Well servicing hours increased by 22 percent to 13,776 operating hours in the first quarter of 2023 compared with 11,260 operating hours in the corresponding period of 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company transferred nine under-utilized drilling rigs into its Canadian operations reserve fleet.

UNITED STATES OILFIELD SERVICES

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, revenue of $274.6 million was recorded by the Company's United States operations, an increase of 65 percent from the $166.8 million recorded in the corresponding period of the prior year. The United States operations accounted for 57 percent of the Company's revenue in the first quarter of 2023 (2022 - 50 percent).

Drilling days increased by 25 percent to 4,617 drilling days in the first quarter of 2023 from 3,688 drilling days in the first quarter of 2022. Well servicing hours decreased by six percent in the first quarter of 2023 to 27,917 operating hours from 29,689 operating hours in the first quarter of 2022.

Overall operating and financial results for the Company's United States operations reflect supportive industry conditions, increasing drilling activity and rig revenue rates and steady well servicing rig utilization. The financial results from the Company's United States operations were further positively impacted on the currency translation, as the United States dollar strengthened relative to the Canadian dollar in the first quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company transferred four under-utilized drilling rigs into its United States reserve fleet and transferred one drilling rig from the reserve fleet to the marketed fleet.

INTERNATIONAL OILFIELD SERVICES

The Company's international operations recorded revenue of $69.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, a 27 percent increase from the $54.6 million recorded in the corresponding period of the prior year. The Company's international operations contributed 14 percent of the Company's total revenue in the first quarter of 2023 (2022 - 16 percent).

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, international operating days totaled 1,104 operating days compared with 873 days for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 26 percent.

Operating and financial results from international operations reflect improving industry conditions, increasing drilling activity and rig revenue rates. In addition, operational activity increased year-over-year as a result of two drilling rigs in Oman commencing drilling programs in the fourth quarter of 2022. The financial results from the Company's international operations were further positively impacted on the currency translation, as the United States dollar strengthened relative to the Canadian dollar for the first quarter of 2023, as international operations paid in United States dollars were positively impacted on the conversion.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company transferred two under-utilized drilling rigs into its international operations reserve fleet.

DEPRECIATION



Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2023

2022

% change Depreciation 77,855

69,980

11



Depreciation totaled $77.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $70.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in depreciation is the result of depreciating recently upgraded property and equipment and a higher foreign exchange rate on United States dollar denominated property and equipment values.

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE



Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2023

2022

% change General and administrative 14,529

10,890

33 % of revenue 3.0

3.3







General and administrative expenses increased 33 percent to $14.5 million (3.0 percent of revenue) for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $10.9 million (3.3 percent of revenue) for the first quarter of 2022. General and administrative expenses increased due to support of increased operational activity, annual wage increases and higher foreign exchange rate on United State dollar translation.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE LOSS (GAIN) AND OTHER



Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2023

2022

% change Foreign exchange loss (gain) and other 5,026

(1,345)

nm

nm - calculation not meaningful



Included in this amount is the impact of foreign currency fluctuations in the Company's subsidiaries that have functional currencies other than the Canadian dollar.

INTEREST EXPENSE



Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2023

2022

% change Interest expense 34,398

25,184

37



Interest expense was incurred on the Company's $900.0 million Credit Facility, US $417.5 million unsecured Senior Notes ("Senior Notes") and capital lease obligations.

Interest expense increased by $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 as a result of higher interest rates and higher foreign exchange rate on United State dollar translation. As the Company's financial position improves the interest rate on the Company's Credit Facility will decrease.

INCOME TAX (RECOVERY)



Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2023

2022

% change Current income tax (recovery) 401

(1,670)

nm Deferred income tax (recovery) 1,360

(11,532)

nm Total income tax (recovery) 1,761

(13,202)

nm Effective income tax rate (%) 28.3

202.7





nm - calculation not meaningful



The effective income tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 28.3 percent compared with 202.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The effective income tax rate in the first quarter of the current year was lower than the effective income tax rate in the first quarter of 2022 as the prior year was significantly impacted by gains on the sale of capital assets in foreign jurisdictions.

FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND WORKING CAPITAL

($ thousands, except per common share amounts) Three months ended March 31 2023

2022

% change Cash provided by operating activities 104,574

54,556

92 Funds flow from operations 118,291

76,741

54 Funds flow from operations per common share $ 0.64

$ 0.47

36 Working capital 1 (678,115)

(707,800)

4

1 Comparative figure as of December 31, 2022



For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company generated funds flow from operations of $118.3 million ($0.64 per common share) an increase of 54 percent from $76.7 million ($0.47 per common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in funds flow from operations in 2023 compared to 2022 is largely due to the increase in activity compared to the prior period.

As at March 31, 2023 the Company's working capital was a deficit of $678.1 million, compared to a deficit of $707.8 million at December 31, 2022. The deficit was largely due to its the Credit Facility being classified as current. The Company has a history with successfully negotiating contractual terms and extending the maturity of the Credit Facility. The Company expects funds generated by operations, combined with current and future credit facilities, to fully support its current operating and capital requirements. The existing bank facility provides for total borrowings of $900.0 million of which $53.0 million was undrawn and available at March 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022 - $17.3 million).

INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2023

2022

% change Purchase of property and equipment (49,879)

(31,951)

56 Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment 155

42,747

nm Net change in non-cash working capital 7,538

5,697

32 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (42,186)

16,493

nm

nm - calculation not meaningful



Net purchases of property and equipment for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $49.7 million (2022 - net proceeds of $10.8 million). The purchase of property and equipment for the first three months of 2023 consists of $41.6 million in maintenance capital and $8.3 million in upgrade capital.

FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2023

2022

% change Proceeds from long-term debt 8,262

1,900

nm Repayments of long-term debt (43,905)

(41,934)

5 Lease obligation principal repayments (8,944)

(1,898)

nm Purchase of common shares held in trust (535)

(375)

43 Issuance of common shares under the share option plan —

36

nm Interest paid (22,769)

(12,453)

83 Cash used in financing activities (67,891)

(54,724)

24

nm - calculation not meaningful



The Company's available bank facilities consist of a $900.0 million Credit Facility, of which $53.0 million was available and undrawn as of March 31, 2023. In addition, the Company has available a US $50.0 million secured letter of credit facility, of which US $5.4 million was available as of March 31, 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company classified its Credit Facility as current. The Company has a history with successfully negotiating contractual terms and extending the maturity of the Credit Facility.

The Company may at any time and from time to time acquire Senior Notes for cancellation by means of open market repurchases or negotiated transactions. The Company is limited in the acquisition and cancellation of the Senior Notes up to $25.0 million under applicable covenants. Senior Notes may be repurchased for redemption in excess of $25.0 million if certain criteria are met. No such repurchases occurred during the first quarter of 2023.

Covenants

The following is a list of the Company's currently applicable covenants and the calculations as at March 31, 2023:



Covenant



March 31, 2023 The Credit Facility







Consolidated Total Debt to Consolidated EBITDA 1 ≤ 5.00



3.18 Consolidated EBITDA to Consolidated Interest Expense1,2 ≥ 2.50



3.43 Consolidated Senior Debt to Consolidated EBITDA1,3 ≤ 2.50



1.86

1 Please refer to Non-GAAP Measures for Consolidated EBITDA definition. 2 Consolidated Interest Expense is defined as all interest expense calculated on a twelve month rolling consolidated basis. 3 Consolidated Senior Debt is defined as Consolidated Total Debt minus Subordinated Debt.



As at March 31, 2023 the Company was in compliance with all covenants related to the Credit Facility.

The Credit Facility

The Credit Facility agreement, available including amendments on SEDAR, requires that the Company comply with certain covenants including Consolidated Total Debt to Consolidated EBITDA ratio, Consolidated EBITDA to Consolidated Interest Expense ratio and a Consolidated Senior Debt to Consolidated EBITDA ratio as detailed above.

The Credit Facility also contains certain covenants that place restrictions on the Company's ability to repurchase or redeem Senior Notes; to create, incur or assume additional indebtedness; change the Company's primary business; enter into mergers or amalgamations; and dispose of property. In the most recent amendment and restatement of the credit agreement, dated December 17, 2021, permitted encumbrances are limited to $25.0 million.

The Senior Notes

The note indenture governing the Senior Notes, available on SEDAR, contains certain restrictions and limitations on the Company's ability to pay dividends; purchase and redeem shares and subordinated debt of the Company; and make certain restricted investments. These restrictions and limitations are tempered by the existence of a number of exceptions to the general prohibitions, including baskets allowing for restricted payments.

The note indenture also restricts the Company's ability to incur additional indebtedness if the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio determined on a pro forma basis for the most recently ended four fiscal quarter period for which internal financial statements are available is not at least 2.0 to 1.0. As at March 31, 2023, the Company has not incurred additional indebtedness that would require the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio to be calculated. As is the case with restricted payments, there are a number of exceptions to this prohibition on the incurrence of additional indebtedness, including the incurrence of additional debt under credit facilities up to the greater of $900.0 million or 22.5 percent of the Company's consolidated tangible assets and of additional secured debt subordinated to the credit facilities up to the greater of US $125.0 million or four percent of the Company's consolidated tangible assets.

NEW BUILDS AND MAJOR RETROFITS

As at March 31, 2023, the Company transferred nine, four and two under-utilized drilling rigs to its Canadian, United States and international operations reserve fleet respectively. Furthermore, one drilling rig was transferred from the reserve fleet to the marketed fleet in the United States. The Company is currently directing capital expenditures primarily to maintenance capital items and selective rig or fleet upgrades.

OUTLOOK

Industry Overview

The outlook for oilfield services continues to be constructive despite volatile commodity prices and macro-economic headwinds. Recessionary pressures, inflationary concerns, financial sector stress, and the potential for slowing economies continue to weigh on commodity prices. In addition, these factors continue to add uncertainty to the outlook for crude oil demand. However, demand for crude oil is generally expected to improve year-over-year. Furthermore, OPEC+ nations continue to monitor the oil markets and implement cuts to production to moderate supply. As a result, global crude oil prices have recently improved, with the benchmark price of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") averaging US $77/bbl in February, $73/bbl in March and increasing to average $79/bbl in April.





We expect crude oil demand to remain relatively steady and anticipate that moderated oil supply in a positive oil price environment will continue to support steady oilfield services activity and revenue rates over the course of the 2023. The Company continues to expect North American oil and natural gas producers to remain committed to prioritizing shareholder returns. However, the Company also anticipates that producers will keep relatively steady drilling programs to maintain or grow production in consideration of well productivity declines and low drilled but uncompleted ("DUC") well inventory.

Over the short-term, there remains uncertainty regarding macroeconomic conditions that may impact supply and demand for, and pricing of, crude oil and natural gas and related oilfield services. These factors include but are not limited to, recession risk and global economic health, financial sector stress, the impact of ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, and the future supply of Russian oil and natural gas.

The Company remains committed to disciplined capital allocation and debt retirement. The Company has targeted approximately $200 million in debt reduction for the 2023 year. In addition, from the period beginning 2023 to the end of 2025, the Company has targeted debt reduction of approximately $600 million. If industry conditions change, this target could be increased or decreased.

The Company has budgeted base capital expenditures for 2023 of approximately $157.0 million, related to maintenance expenditures and selective growth projects. The Company may consider additional upgrade or growth projects in response to customer demand and appropriate contract terms.

Canadian Activity

Canadian activity, representing 29 percent of total revenue in the first quarter of 2023, improved in the first quarter due to supportive industry conditions and winter drilling conditions. We expect activity to decrease in the second quarter as operations enter seasonal spring break-up and then improve in the third quarter of the year. The Canadian market remains constructive as Canadian producers, familiar with capital and egress constrained environments, balanced capital programs in the current commodity price environment.

As of May 5, 2023, of our 114 marketed Canadian drilling rigs, approximately 38 percent are engaged under term contracts of various durations. Approximately 43 percent of our contracted rigs have a remaining term of six months or longer, although they may be subject to early termination.

United States Activity

United States activity, representing 57 percent of total revenue in the first quarter of 2023, declined modestly in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of suspended drilling programs in California. Producers operating in California are currently working through drilling permit challenges that have impacted drilling programs over the short-term.

The remaining areas the Company is active in continue to remain steady and are expected to remain stable throughout the second quarter of 2023. Furthermore, the Company currently has limited exposure to natural gas directed drilling programs with no active rigs working in the Haynesville or Marcellus basins.

As of May 5, 2023, of our 86 marketed United States drilling rigs, approximately 73 percent are engaged under term contracts of various durations. Approximately 30 percent of our contracted rigs have a remaining term of six months or longer, although they may be subject to early termination.

International Activity

International activity, representing 14 percent of total revenue in the first quarter of 2023, remained steady for the first quarter of 2023. International activity is expected to improve in the second quarter of 2023 when a third Company rig in Oman is scheduled to commence drilling, joining the two rigs which are currently active in Oman. The Company expects the two rigs active in Bahrain and the two rigs active in Kuwait to remain steady.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects seven of the eight Company marketed rigs in the Middle East will be active and operating on long-term contracts. Operations in Australia are expected to improve in the second quarter of 2023 and over the course of the 2023 year. Operations in Argentina, with two Company rigs active, are also expected remain steady in the second quarter of 2023.

As of May 5, 2023, of our 32 marketed international drilling rigs, approximately 53 percent, were engaged under term contracts of various durations. Approximately 76 percent of our contracted rigs have a remaining term of six months or longer, although they may be subject to early termination.

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Company is subject to several risks and uncertainties. A discussion of certain risks faced by the Company may be found under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") and the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com [sedar.com] .

Other than as described within this document, the Company's risk factors and management of those risks have not changed substantially from as disclosed in the AIF. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known by the Company, or that the Company does not currently anticipate or deem material, may also impair the Company's future business operations or financial condition. If any of the events described in the risk factors in this document or the Company's AIF actually occur, overall business, operating results and the financial condition of the Company could be materially adversely affected.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held to discuss the Company's first quarter 2023 results at 10:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) on Monday, May 8, 2023. The conference call number is 1-416-764-8659 (in Toronto) or 1-888-664-6392 (outside Toronto). The conference call reservation number is: 53874848. A taped recording will be available until May 15, 2023 by dialing 1-416-764-8677 (in Toronto) or 1-888-390-0541 (outside Toronto) and entering the reservation number 874848#. A live webcast may be accessed through the Company's web site at www.ensignenergy.com/presentations/ .

Ensign Energy Services Inc. is an international oilfield services contractor and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at

March 31

2023

December 31

2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Assets







Current Assets







Cash

$ 44,850

$ 49,880 Accounts receivable

356,343

359,933 Inventories, prepaid, investments and other

56,839

60,758 Income taxes receivable

42

40 Total current assets

458,074

470,611









Property and equipment

2,486,337

2,516,923 Deferred income taxes

$ 200,013

$ 196,370 Total assets

$ 3,144,424

$ 3,183,904









Liabilities







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accruals

$ 266,659

$ 268,243 Share-based compensation

11,748

11,735 Income taxes payable

4,815

4,423 Current portion of lease obligations

6,013

11,324 Current portion of long-term debt

846,954

882,686 Total current liabilities

1,136,189

1,178,411









Share-based compensation

7,040

13,635 Long-term debt

558,535

556,889 Lease obligations

5,449

5,948 Income tax payable

5,389

5,394 Deferred income taxes

140,010

134,857 Total liabilities

$ 1,852,612

$ 1,895,134









Shareholders' Equity







Shareholders' capital

$ 268,748

$ 267,790 Contributed surplus

22,521

23,398 Accumulated other comprehensive income

274,773

276,053 Retained earnings

725,770

721,529 Total shareholders' equity

1,291,812

1,288,770 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,144,424

$ 3,183,904



Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income





Three months ended



March 31

2023

March 31

2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common share data)







Revenue

$ 484,052

$ 332,676 Expenses







Oilfield services

342,199

251,821 Depreciation

77,855

69,980 General and administrative

14,529

10,890 Share-based compensation

1,725

10,399 Foreign exchange loss (gain) and other

5,026

(1,345) Total expenses

441,334

341,745 Income (loss) before interest expense, accretion of deferred financing charges and other

(gains) and income taxes

42,718

(9,069)









Gain on asset sale

(108)

(29,942) Interest expense

34,398

25,184 Accretion of deferred financing charges

2,200

2,202 Income (loss) before income taxes

6,228

(6,513) Income tax (recovery)







Current income tax (recovery)

401

(1,670) Deferred income tax (recovery)

1,360

(11,532) Total income tax (recovery)

1,761

(13,202) Net income

4,467

6,689 Net income attributable to:







Common shareholders

4,241

6,587 Non-controlling interests

226

102



4,467

6,689 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share







Basic

$ 0.02

$ 0.04 Diluted

$ 0.02

$ 0.04



Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Three months ended



March 31

2023

March 31

2022 (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Cash provided by (used in)







Operating activities







Net income

$ 4,467

$ 6,689 Items not affecting cash







Depreciation

77,855

69,980 Gain on asset sale

(108)

(29,942) Share-based compensation, net of cash paid

(5,963)

10,399 Unrealized foreign exchange and other loss

4,082

3,761 Accretion of deferred financing charges

2,200

2,202 Interest expense

34,398

25,184 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

1,360

(11,532) Funds flow from operations

118,291

76,741 Net change in non-cash working capital

(13,717)

(22,185) Cash provided by operating activities

104,574

54,556 Investing activities







Purchase of property and equipment

(49,879)

(31,951) Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment

155

42,747 Net change in non-cash working capital

7,538

5,697 Cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(42,186)

16,493 Financing activities







Proceeds from long-term debt

8,262

1,900 Repayments of long-term debt

(43,905)

(41,934) Lease obligations principal repayments

(8,944)

(1,898) Purchase of common shares held in trust

(535)

(375) Issuance of common share under the share option plan

—

36 Interest paid

(22,769)

(12,453) Cash used in financing activities

(67,891)

(54,724) Net (decrease) increase in cash

(5,503)

16,325 Effects of foreign exchange on cash

473

76









Cash







Beginning of period

49,880

13,305 End of period

$ 44,850

$ 29,706



Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per common share and Consolidated EBITDA. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management and investors to analyze the Company's profitability based on the Company's principal business activities prior to how these activities are financed, how assets are depreciated, amortized and how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions. Additionally, in order to focus on the core business alone, amounts are removed related to foreign exchange, share-based compensation expense, the sale of assets and fair value adjustments on financial assets and liabilities, as the Company does not deem these to relate to its core drilling and well services business. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent net income as calculated in accordance with IFRS.

ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2023



2022 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 6,228



$ (6,513) Add-back/(deduct):







Interest expense 34,398



25,184 Accretion of deferred financing charges 2,200



$ 2,202 Depreciation 77,855



69,980 Gain on asset sale (108)



(29,942) Share-based compensation 1,725



10,399 Foreign exchange loss (gain) and other 5,026



(1,345) Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,324



$ 69,965



Working Capital

Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities as reported on the consolidated statements of financial position.

ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "target", "continue", "could", "intend", "may", "potential", "predict", "should", "will", "objective", "project", "forecast", "goal", "guidance", "outlook", "effort", "seeks", "schedule" or other expressions of a similar nature suggesting future outcome or statements regarding an outlook.

Disclosure related to expected future commodity pricing or trends, revenue rates, equipment utilization or operating activity levels, operating costs, capital expenditures and other prospective guidance provided herein, including, but not limited to, information provided in the "Funds Flow from Operations and Working Capital" section regarding the Company's expectation that funds generated by operations combined with current and future credit facilities will support current operating and capital requirements, information provided in the "New Builds and Major Retrofits" section, information provided in the "Financial Instruments" section regarding Venezuela and information provided in the "Outlook" section regarding the general outlook for the remainder of 2023, are examples of forward-looking statements.

These statements are not representations or guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and unforeseen results. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, initiatives, projections, anticipations or expectations upon which they are based will occur. The forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and the industries and environments in which the Company operates, which speak only as of the date such statements were made or as of the date of the report or document in which they are contained. These assumptions include, among other things: the fluctuation in commodity prices may pressure customers to modify their capital programs; the status of current negotiations with the Company's customers and vendors; customer focus on safety performance; existing term contracts that may not be renewed or are terminated prematurely; the Company's ability to provide services on a timely basis and successfully bid on new contracts; successful integration of acquisitions; the general stability of the economic and political environments in the jurisdictions where we operate, pandemics, and impacts of geopolitical events such as the hostilities between Ukraine and the Russian Federation and the global community responses thereto.

The forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others: general economic and business conditions which will, among other things, impact demand for and market prices of the Company's services and the ability of the Company's customers to pay accounts receivable balances; volatility of and assumptions regarding commodity prices; foreign exchange exposure; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; inflation; economic conditions in the countries and regions in which the Company conducts business; political uncertainty and civil unrest; the Company's ability to implement its business strategy; impact of competition and industry conditions; risks associated with long-term contracts; force majeure events; pandemics; determinations by Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") and other countries (OPEC and various other countries are referred to as "OPEC+") regarding production levels; loss of key customers; litigation risks, including the Company's defence of lawsuits; risks associated with contingent liabilities and potential unknown liabilities; availability and cost of labour and other equipment, supplies and services; business interruption and casualty losses; the Company's ability to complete its capital programs; operating hazards and other difficulties inherent in the operation of the Company's oilfield services equipment; availability and cost of financing and insurance; access to credit facilities and debt capital markets; availability of sufficient cash flow to service and repay our debts; impairment of capital assets; the Company's ability to amend or comply with covenants under the credit facility and other debt instruments; actions by governmental authorities; impact of and changes to laws and regulations impacting the Company and the Company's customers, and the expenditures required to comply with them (including safety and environmental laws and regulations and the impact of climate change initiatives on capital and operating costs); safety performance; environmental contamination; shifting interest to alternative energy sources; environmental activism; the adequacy of the Company's provision for taxes; tax challenges; the impact of, and the Company's response to COVID-19 or other pandemics; workforce and reliance on key management; technology; cybersecurity risks; seasonality and weather; risks associated with acquisitions and ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; risks associated with internal controls over financial reporting; the impact of the ongoing hostilities between Ukraine and the Russian Federation and the global community responses thereto and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company's business, revenues and expenses.

In addition, the Company's operations and levels of demand for its services have been, and at times in the future may be, affected by political risks and developments, such as expropriation, nationalization, or regime change, and by national, regional and local laws and regulations such as changes in taxes, royalties and other amounts payable to governments or governmental agencies, environmental protection regulations, the global COVID-19 or other pandemics, the potential reinstatement or removal of COVID-19 mitigation strategies and the impact thereof upon the Company, its customers and its business, new pandemics, ongoing hostilities between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, related potential future impact on the supply of oil and natural gas to Europe by Russia and the impact of global community responses to the ongoing conflict, and governmental energy policies, laws, rules or regulations that limit, restrict or impede exploration, development, production, transportation or consumption of hydrocarbons and/or incentivize development, production, transportation or consumption of alternative fuel or energy sources.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results from operations may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The impact of any one factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as such factors are interdependent upon other factors, and the Company's course of action would depend upon its assessment of the future considering all information then available. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed herein could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

For additional information refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section herein and the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the lists of important factors contained herein are not exhaustive. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed herein could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Ensign Energy Services Inc.

For further information: Michael Gray, Chief Financial Officer, (403) 262-1361; Nicole Romanow, Investor Relations, (403) 267-6234