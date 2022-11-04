Ensign Energy Services Inc. Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

CALGARY, AB, November 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $432.6 million , a 61 percent increase from the third quarter of 2021 revenue of $268.6 million .

Canada - $123.4 million , 29 percent of total;

United States - $247.4 million , 57 percent of total; and

International - $61.8 million , 14 percent of total.

United States drilling recorded 4,937 operating days in the third quarter of 2022, a 61 percent increase from 3,074 operating days in the third quarter of 2021. United States well servicing recorded 32,877 operating hours in the third quarter of 2022, a one percent increase from 32,452 operating hours in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $105.4 million , a 76 percent increase from Adjusted EBITDA of $59.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.

from in the third quarter of the prior year. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company did not record any Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program payments as compared with $5.3 million recognized in the third quarter of 2021.

(2.9 percent of revenue) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with (3.7 percent of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021. Net capital purchases for the third quarter of 2022 were $46.9 million , consisting of $18.4 million in upgrade capital and $28.5 million in maintenance capital.

, consisting of in upgrade capital and in maintenance capital. Capital expenditures for the 2022 year are targeted to be approximately $165.0 million of which $60.0 million relates to upgrade and growth capital. Within the upgrade and growth capital, two drilling rigs will be reactivated in Oman in the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as a third in the first half of 2023. In addition, as at September 30, 2022 , 31 drilling rigs have been reactivated and upgraded during 2022.

since . In the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , a total of five rigs have been contracted or re-contracted in the Company's Middle East division. By mid-2023, the Company expects seven of the eight marketed rigs in the Middle East will be active and operating on long-term contracts.

, the Company announced the sale of its Canadian directional drilling business, including all operating assets and personnel, for a purchase price of to Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. ("Cathedral"). The purchase price has been satisfied through the issuance of 7,017,988 common shares of Cathedral that were conveyed to the Company. The Company is also pleased to announce the publication of their second annual Sustainability Report for the year-ended December 30, 2021 . The report, available at esg.ensignenergy.com, highlights the Company's environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") performance over the past year. The report enhances ESG disclosure on diversity and inclusion, ESG governance, supply chain governance, and innovative emission reducing solutions.

OVERVIEW

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $432.6 million, a 61 percent increase from $268.6 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2021. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $1,109.3 million, an increase of 59 percent from revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, of $699.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $105.4 million ($0.54 per common share) in the third quarter of 2022, 76 percent higher than Adjusted EBITDA of $59.8 million ($0.37 per common share) in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months ended September 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $243.7 million ($1.37 per common share), 57 percent higher than Adjusted EBITDA of $155.3 million ($0.96 per common share) in the first nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $17.8 million ($0.11 per common share) compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $34.4 million ($0.21 per common share) for the third quarter of 2021. Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $3.8 million ($0.02 per common share), compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $130.2 million ($0.80 per common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Funds flow from operations increased 84 percent to $103.3 million ($0.53 per common share) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $56.2 million ($0.35 per common share) in the third quarter of the prior year. Funds flow from operations increased 82 percent to $261.6 million ($1.47 per common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $144.1 million ($0.89 per common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

While the macro-economic conditions impacting the crude oil and natural gas industry continue to fluctuate, the general outlook for oilfield services continues to be positive reflecting year-over-year increases in oilfield services demand and activity. Global inflationary concerns have continued to prompt central banks to tighten monetary policies. Increasing interest rates, largely resulting from efforts to quell rising inflation, have subsequently led to uncertainty for global economies regarding recession risk and contracting economic growth. These factors continue to impact global energy commodity prices and add uncertainty to the macro-outlook over the short-term.

However, despite the recent pull back in global crude oil commodity prices, demand for crude oil continues to improve year-over-year. Furthermore, OPEC+ nations continue to moderate supply and most recently announced supply cuts to current output, further tightening supply. Tight supply, coupled with positive commodity prices, have resulted in increased demand for oilfield services, driving both improved activity and drilling rig rates in the Company's North American segments year-over-year.

Over the near term, there is considerable uncertainty regarding the impacts of ongoing hostilities in Ukraine on the global economy, overall economic health and recession risk in certain of our operating environments. Furthermore, there are a myriad of other factors that may impact the demand for crude oil and natural gas, commodity prices, and the demand for oilfield services.

The Company's operating days were higher in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, when compared to the same periods in 2021. Operations were positively impacted by supportive industry conditions, driving activity improvements year-over-year.

The average United States dollar exchange rate was $1.28 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (2021 - $1.25) versus the Canadian dollar, an increase of two percent, compared to the same period of 2021.

The Company's working capital at September 30, 2022, was a surplus of $136.4 million, compared to a surplus of $104.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Company's available liquidity, consisting of cash and available borrowings under its $900.0 million revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility"), was $48.0 million at September 30, 2022.

This news release contains references to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per common share. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures included in this news release should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the IFRS measure from which they are derived or to which they are compared. See "Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common share data and operating information)



Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Revenue $ 432,550

$ 268,578

61

$ 1,109,349

$ 699,428

59 Adjusted EBITDA 1 105,358

59,769

76

243,655

155,312

57 Adjusted EBITDA per common share 1





















Basic $0.54

$0.37

46

$1.37

$0.96

43 Diluted $0.54

$0.36

50

$1.36

$0.95

43 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 17,782

(34,398)

nm

(3,769)

(130,240)

(97) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per common share





















Basic $0.11

$(0.21)

nm

$(0.02)

$(0.80)

(97) Diluted $0.11

$(0.21)

nm

$(0.02)

$(0.80)

(98) Cash provided by operating activities 44,353

59,399

(25)

198,465

139,421

42 Funds flow from operations 103,321

56,198

84

261,595

144,051

82 Funds flow from operations per common share





















Basic $0.53

$0.35

51

$1.47

$0.89

65 Diluted $0.52

$0.34

53

$1.46

$0.88

66 Long-term debt, net of cash 1,415,520

1,418,997

—

1,415,520

1,418,997

— Weighted average common shares - basic (000s) 183,713

162,481

13

178,246

162,385

10 Weighted average common shares - diluted (000s) 185,131

163,444

13

179,520

162,845

10 Drilling 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Number of marketed rigs 2





















Canada 3 123

127

(3)

123

127

(3) United States 89

93

(4)

89

93

(4) International 4 34

42

(19)

34

42

(19) Total 246

262

(6)

246

262

(6)























Operating days 5





















Canada 3 4,009

2,846

41

10,106

5,750

76 United States 4,937

3,074

61

12,902

8,554

51 International 4 996

929

7

2,899

2,632

10 Total 9,942

6,849

45

25,907

16,936

53 Well Servicing 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Number of rigs





















Canada 52

52

—

52

52

— United States 48

48

—

48

48

— Total 100

100

—

100

100

— Operating hours





















Canada 12,857

9,316

38

36,216

26,433

37 United States 32,877

32,452

1

93,291

95,497

(2) Total 45,734

41,768

9

129,507

121,930

6

nm - calculation not meaningful 1. Refer to Adjusted EBITDA calculation in Non-GAAP Measures 2. Total owned rigs: Canada - 137, United States - 126, International - 46 (2021 total owned rigs: Canada - 153, United States - 136, International - 53) 3. Excludes coring rigs. 4. Includes workover rigs. 5. Defined as contract drilling days, between spud to rig release.

FINANCIAL POSITION AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES HIGHLIGHTS

As at ($ thousands) September

30 2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021 Working capital 1, 2 136,435

104,228

79,311 Cash 29,994

13,305

24,326 Long-term debt 1,445,514

1,453,884

1,443,323 Long-term debt, net of cash 1,415,520

1,440,579

1,418,997 Total long-term financial liabilities 2 1,458,352

1,465,858

1,453,404 Total assets 3,176,408

2,977,054

3,006,840 Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity ratio 0.53

0.55

0.54

1 See Non-GAAP Measures section. 2 Comparative working capital and total long-term financial liabilities has been revised to conform with current year's presentation



Three months ended September 30





Nine months ended September 30 ($ thousands) 2022



2021



% change





2022



2021



% change Capital expenditures

































Upgrade/growth 18,429



9,502



94





55,015



17,097



nm Maintenance 28,495



8,498



nm





78,139



25,242



nm Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment —



(1,665)



nm





(46,936)



(4,647)



nm Net capital expenditures before acquisitions 46,924



16,335



nm





86,218



37,692



nm Acquisition of 35 drilling rigs, related equipment, land and buildings —



117,928



nm





—



117,928



nm Net capital expenditures 46,924



134,263



(65)





86,218



155,620



(45)

nm - calculation not meaningful

REVENUE AND OILFIELD SERVICES EXPENSE



Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 ($ thousands) 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Revenue





















Canada 123,364

74,469

66

313,314

159,436

97 United States 247,432

140,309

76

617,762

386,535

60 International 61,754

53,800

15

178,273

153,457

16 Total revenue 432,550

268,578

61

1,109,349

699,428

59























Oilfield services expense 314,433

198,813

58

829,836

516,049

61



Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $432.6 million, an increase of 61 percent from the third quarter 2021 of $268.6 million. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $1,109.3 million, a 59 percent increase from the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The increase in total revenue during the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to favourable industry conditions and supportive oil and natural gas commodity prices, increasing demand for oilfield service. A positive foreign exchange translation impact further contributed to the increase in revenue reported in Canadian currency.

CANADIAN OILFIELD SERVICES

Revenue increased 66 percent to $123.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from $74.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The Company recorded revenue of $313.3 million in Canada for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 97 percent from $159.4 million recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Canadian revenue accounted for 29 percent of the Company's total revenue in the third quarter of 2022 (2021 - 28 percent) and 28 percent (2021 - 23 percent) for the first nine months of 2022.

The Company's Canadian drilling operations recorded 4,009 operating days in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 2,846 operating days for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 41 percent. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded 10,106 operating days compared to 5,750 days for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 76 percent. Canadian well servicing hours increased by 38 percent to 12,857 operating hours in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 9,316 operating hours in the corresponding period of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, well servicing hours increased by 37 percent to 36,216 operating hours compared with 26,433 operating hours for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The operating and financial results for the Company's Canadian operations during the first nine months of 2022 were positively impacted by improved industry conditions that increased both drilling and well servicing activity. In addition, operational activity increased as a result of the Company's timing of the acquisition of 35 land-based drilling rigs in the third quarter of 2021. Offsetting the increase in results was the elimination of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") program in 2021 by the Government of Canada, from which $5.3 million and $15.1 million were received by the Company during the third quarter and the first nine months of 2021 respectively.

During the first nine months of 2022, the Company transferred four under-utilized drilling rigs into its Canadian operations reserve fleet.

UNITED STATES OILFIELD SERVICES

The Company's United States operations recorded revenue of $247.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 76 percent from the $140.3 million recorded in the corresponding period of the prior year. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, revenue of $617.8 million was recorded, an increase of 60 percent from the $386.5 million recorded in the corresponding period of the prior year.

The Company's United States operations accounted for 57 percent of the Company's revenue in the third quarter of 2022 (2021 - 52 percent) and 56 percent of the Company's revenue in the first nine months of 2022 (2021 - 55 percent).

Drilling rig operating days increased by 61 percent to 4,937 operating days in the third quarter of 2022 from 3,074 operating days in the third quarter of 2021, and increased by 51 percent to 12,902 operating days in the first nine months of 2022 from 8,554 operating days in the first nine months of 2021. United States well servicing hours increased by one percent in the third quarter of 2022 to 32,877 operating hours from 32,452 operating hours in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, well servicing activity decreased by two percent to 93,291 operating hours from 95,497 operating hours for the first nine months of 2021.

Overall operating and financial results for the Company's United States operations reflect improving industry conditions, increasing drilling activity and rig revenue rates in addition to steady well servicing rig utilization. The financial results from the Company's United States operations were further positively impacted on the currency translation, as the United States dollar strengthened relative to the Canadian dollar for the first nine months of 2022.

During the first nine months of 2022, the Company sold one cold stacked drilling rig from its United States operations and transferred three under-utilized drilling rigs into its United States reserve fleet.

INTERNATIONAL OILFIELD SERVICES

The Company's international operations recorded revenue of $61.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 15 percent increase from the $53.8 million recorded in the corresponding period of the prior year. International revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased 16 percent to $178.3 million from $153.5 million recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company's international operations contributed 14 percent of the total revenue in the third quarter of 2022 (2021 - 20 percent) and 16 percent of the Company's revenue in the first nine months of 2022 (2021 - 22 percent).

International operating days for the three months ended September 30, 2022, totaled 996 operating days compared to 929 operating days in the same period of 2021, an increase of seven percent. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, international operating days totaled 2,899 operating days compared to 2,632 operating days for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 10 percent.

Operating and financial results from the international operations reflect a steady and incrementally positive operating environment as COVID-19 related disruptions continued to dissipate.

During the first nine months of 2022, the Company sold two cold-stacked drilling rigs located in Mexico for US $34.0 million and transferred six under-utilized drilling rigs into its international operations reserve fleet.

DEPRECIATION



Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 ($ thousands) 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Depreciation 69,433

73,261

(5)

208,105

213,994

(3)



Depreciation expense totaled $69.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared with $73.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of five percent. Depreciation expense for the first nine months of 2022 decreased by three percent, to $208.1 million compared with $214.0 million for the first nine months of 2021. The decrease in depreciation is due to certain operating assets having become fully depreciated in which case no further depreciation expense will be incurred on such assets. Offsetting the decrease to the depreciation expense are additional capital expenditures and the negative impact of the foreign exchange translation on converting USD denominated depreciation expense.

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE



Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 ($ thousands) 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change General and administrative 12,759

9,996

28

35,858

28,067

28 % of revenue 2.9

3.7





3.2

4.0







General and administrative expense increased 28 percent to $12.8 million (2.9 percent of revenue) for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $10.0 million (3.7 percent of revenue) for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, general and administrative expense totaled $35.9 million (3.2 percent of revenue) compared to $28.1 million (4.0 percent of revenue) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. General and administrative expense on a per operating day basis decreased by eight and 11 percent, respectively for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the prior periods. On an overall basis, the general and administrative expense increased in support of increased operational activity, the end of funding from the CEWS program ($0.5 million and $2.0 million were received during the third quarter and the first nine months of 2021 respectively), the full reinstatement of salary rollbacks and annual wage increases. Further increasing the general and administrative expense was the negative foreign exchange translation on converting USD denominated general and administrative expense.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OTHER (GAIN) LOSS



Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 ($ thousands) 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Foreign exchange and other (gain) loss (12,677)

(1,317)

nm

(9,975)

11,310

nm

nm - calculation not meaningful

Included in this amount is the impact of foreign currency fluctuations in the Company's subsidiaries that have functional currencies other than the Canadian dollar.

GAIN ON ASSET SALE



Three months ended September 30



Nine months ended September 30 ($ thousands) 2022



2021



% change



2022



2021



% change Gain on asset sale (502)



—



nm



(31,798)



—



nm

nm - calculation not meaningful

During the first nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company finalized the sale of two drilling rigs that were cold-stacked in Mexico and other unrelated equipment. The net cash proceeds received for two drilling rigs were US $33.1 million, resulting in a gain of US $23.9 million or Canadian $29.9 million.

INTEREST EXPENSE



Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 ($ thousands) 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Interest expense 32,438

25,536

27

85,185

72,569

17



Interest expense was incurred on the Company's $900.0 million Credit Facility, US $417.5 million Senior Notes, $37.0 million subordinate convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") prior to conversion, capital lease and other obligations.

Interest expense increased by 27 percent for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. Interest expense increased by 17 percent for the first nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period of 2021. The increases for the three and nine months of 2022 are the result of higher overall borrowing and higher interest rates. The negative translational impact on United States dollar-denominated debt further increased interest expense for the quarter.

The Company's blended interest rate on its outstanding debt for the 2022 year will be approximately eight percent. The current capital structure primarily consisting of the Credit Facility and the Senior Notes allows the Company to utilize funds flow generated to reduce debt in the near term with greater flexibility than a more non-callable weighted capital structure.

INCOME TAXES (RECOVERY)



Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 ($ thousands) 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Current income taxes (recovery) 318

167

90

(1,444)

693

nm Deferred taxes income (recovery) 2,082

(6,978)

nm

(17,574)

(27,750)

(37) Total income taxes (recovery) 2,400

(6,811)

nm

(19,018)

(27,057)

(30) Effective income tax rate (%) 11.8

16.7

(29)

84.5

17.6

nm

nm - calculation not meaningful



The effective income tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was 11.8 percent compared to 16.7 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was 84.5 percent compared to 17.6 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The effective income tax rate in the first nine months of the current year was higher than the effective income tax rate in the same period of 2021 due to increased activity levels, gains on disposal of assets and lower tax recoveries in foreign tax jurisdictions.

FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND WORKING CAPITAL

($ thousands, except per common share data) Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Cash provided by operating activities 44,353

59,399

(25)

198,465

139,421

42 Funds flow from operations 103,321

56,198

84

261,595

144,051

82 Funds flow from operations per common share $0.53

$0.35

51

$1.47

$0.89

65 Working capital 1 136,435

104,228

31

136,435

104,228

31

1 Comparative figure as at December 31, 2021



During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company generated funds flow from operations of $103.3 million ($0.53 per common share) compared to funds flow from operations of $56.2 million ($0.35 per common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 84 percent. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company generated funds flow from operations of $261.6 million ($1.47 per common share) an increase of 82 percent from $144.1 million ($0.89 per common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in funds flow from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period of 2021 is largely due to the increase in activity compared to the prior period as a result of the oil and natural gas industry's improving operating environment.

At September 30, 2022, the Company's working capital was a surplus of $136.4 million, compared to a working capital surplus of $104.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Company currently expects funds generated by operations, combined with current and future credit facilities, to fully support the Company's current operating and capital requirements. The Company's Credit Facility provides for total borrowings of $900.0 million, of which $18.0 million was undrawn and available at September 30, 2022.

INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 ($ thousands) 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Acquisition of 35 drilling rigs, related equipment, land and buildings —

(117,928)

nm

0

(117,928)

nm Purchase of property and equipment (46,924)

(18,000)

nm

(133,154)

(42,339)

nm Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment —

1,665

nm

46,936

4,647

nm Distribution to non-controlling interest —

—

nm

(1,852)

—

nm Net change in non-cash working capital 7,059

1,118

nm

15,961

2,121

nm Cash used in investing activities (39,865)

(133,145)

(70)

(72,109)

(153,499)

(53)

nm - calculation not meaningful



Net purchases of property and equipment for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $46.9 million (2021 - $134.3 million). Net purchases of property and equipment during the first nine months of 2022 totaled $86.2 million (2021 - $155.6 million). The purchase of property and equipment for the first nine months of 2022 consists of $55.0 million in upgrade and growth capital and $78.2 million in maintenance capital.

FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 ($ thousands) 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Proceeds from long-term debt 22,585

110,595

(80)

51,190

149,126

(66) Repayments of long-term debt (17,618)

(18,180)

(3)

(83,012)

(84,743)

(2) Lease obligation principal repayments (1,884)

(1,905)

(1)

(6,073)

(5,132)

18 Interest paid (16,449)

(11,306)

45

(70,336)

(61,157)

15 Purchase of common shares held in trust (347)

(310)

12

(1,127)

(794)

42 Cash used in financing activities (13,713)

78,894

nm

(109,358)

(2,700)

nm

nm - calculation not meaningful



The Company's available bank facilities consist of a $900.0 million Credit Facility, of which $18.0 million was available and undrawn as of September 30, 2022. In addition, the Company has available US $50.0 million secured letter of credit facility, of which US $3.6 million was available as of September 30, 2022.

On June 7, 2022, the Company settled its Convertible Debentures of $37.0 million through the issuance of 21,142,857 common shares of the Company at conversion price of $1.75. The holders' elections to convert the Convertible Debentures were made following the issue of notice by the Company.

The Company may at any time and from time to time acquire Senior Notes for cancellation by means of open market repurchases or negotiated transactions. The Company is limited in the acquisition and cancellation of the Senior Notes up to $25.0 million under applicable covenants. Senior Notes may be repurchased for redemption in excess of $25.0 million if certain criteria are met. No such repurchases occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Covenants

The following is a list of the Company's currently applicable covenants and the calculations as at September 30, 2022:



Covenant



September 30, 2022 The Credit Facility







Consolidated EBITDA1 > 140.0 million



301,516 Consolidated EBITDA to Consolidated Interest Expense1,2 ≥ 2.25



2.83 Consolidated Senior Debt to Consolidated EBITDA1,3 ≤ 3.25



2.83

1 Please refer to Non-GAAP Measures for Consolidated EBITDA definition. 2 Consolidated Interest Expense is defined as all interest expense calculated on twelve month rolling consolidated basis and excluding Senior Notes interest in repurchase. 3 Consolidated Senior Debt is defined as Consolidated Total Debt minus Subordinated Debt.



As at September 30, 2022, the Company was in compliance with all covenants related to the Credit Facility.

The Credit Facility

The Credit Facility agreement, available on SEDAR including amendments, requires that the Company comply with certain covenants including minimum Consolidated EBITDA requirements, Consolidated EBITDA to Consolidated Interest Expense ratio and a Consolidated Senior Debt to Consolidated EBITDA ratio as detailed above.

The Credit Facility also contains certain covenants that place restrictions on the Company's ability to repurchase or redeem Senior Notes and Convertible Debentures; to create, incur or assume additional indebtedness; change the Company's primary business; enter into mergers or amalgamations; and dispose of property. In the most recent amendment and restatement of the credit agreement, dated December 17, 2021, permitted encumbrances are limited to $25.0 million.

The Senior Notes

The note indenture governing the Senior Notes, available on SEDAR, contains certain restrictions and exemptions on the Company's ability to pay dividends, purchase and redeem shares and subordinated debt of the Company, and make certain restricted investments. Limitations on these restrictions are tempered by the existence of a number of exceptions to the general prohibition, including baskets allowing for restricted payments.

The note indenture also restricts the ability to incur additional indebtedness if the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio determined on a pro forma basis for the most recently ended four fiscal quarter period for which internal financial statements are available is not at least 2.0 to 1.0. As of September 30, 2022, the Company has not incurred additional indebtedness that would require the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio to be calculated. As is the case with restricted payments, there are a number of exceptions to this prohibition on the incurrence of indebtedness, including the incurrence of debt under credit facilities up to the greater of $900.0 million or 22.5 percent of the Company's consolidated tangible assets and of additional secured debt subordinated to the credit facilities up to the greater of US $125.0 million or four percent of the Company's consolidated tangible assets.

NEW BUILDS AND MAJOR RETROFITS

During the first nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company transferred four, three and six under-utilized drilling rigs to its Canadian, United States and international operations reserve fleet respectively. In addition, the Company sold one cold stacked drilling rig from its United States operations and two cold-stacked drilling rigs from its international operations. The Company's projected capital expenditures in 2022 are expected to be approximately $165.0 million of which $60.0 million relates to upgrade and growth capital. Within the upgrade and growth capital, two drilling rigs will be reactivated in Oman in the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as a third in the first half of 2023. In addition, as at September 30, 2022, 31 drilling rigs have been reactivated and upgraded during 2022.

OUTLOOK

Industry Overview

The outlook for oilfield services continues to be positive with steady demand for services and tightening rig supply, particularly in the Company's North American operating segments. Despite the recent pullback in global crude oil commodity prices, demand for crude oil continues to improve year-over-year. Furthermore, OPEC+ nations continue to moderate supply and most recently announced supply cuts to current output, likely further tightening future supply.

Inflationary concerns have continued to prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy. Rising interest rates largely resulting from efforts to quell high inflation have subsequently led to uncertainty for global economies regarding recession risk and contracting economic growth. These factors continue to impact global commodity prices and have led to a recent pullback in commodity prices and increased price volatility. The average benchmark price of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") was US $94/bbl in August 2022 and decreased to US $88/bbl in October 2022.

We expect crude oil and natural gas demand to remain relatively steady and anticipate that tight supply in a positive commodity price environment may support steady oilfield services activity and drive rate improvements during the remainder of 2022 and into 2023. While we continue to expect oil and natural gas producers to remain committed to prioritizing shareholder returns, higher oilfield service industry utilization is expected to drive day-rate pricing improvements year-over-year in the Company's North American segments.

Over the short-term, there is considerable uncertainty regarding macroeconomic conditions that may impact supply and demand for, and pricing of crude oil and natural gas and related oilfield services. These factors include but are not limited to, recession risk and global economic health, the impact of ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, and the future supply of Russian oil and natural gas to Europe.

Canadian Activity

Canadian activity, currently representing 28 percent of total Company revenue year to date, improved in the third quarter due to supportive industry conditions. We expect activity to continue to improve over the fourth quarter and into the first quarter of 2023 as operations enter the winter drilling season.

As of November 3, 2022, of our 123 marketed Canadian drilling rigs, approximately 45 percent are engaged under term contracts of various durations. Approximately 42 percent of our contracted rigs have a remaining term of six months or longer, although they may be subject to early termination.

United States Activity

United States activity, currently representing 56 percent of total Company revenue year to date, improved during the third quarter of 2022, due to supportive industry conditions, and is expected to remain steady to modestly improve in the fourth quarter and into the first quarter of 2023.

As of November 3, 2022, of our 89 marketed United States drilling rigs, approximately 70 percent are engaged under term contracts of various durations. Approximately 15 percent of our contracted rigs have a remaining term of six months or longer, although they may be subject to early termination.

International Activity

International activity, currently representing 16 percent of total Company revenue year to date, remained steady over the third quarter. International activity is expected to strongly improve in the fourth quarter of 2022 and into 2023, as a total of five rigs have been contracted or re-contracted in the Company's Middle East division in the nine-months ended September 30, 2022. By mid-2023, the Company expects seven of the eight marketed rigs in the Middle East will be active and operating on long-term contracts. The Company expects two rigs active in Bahrain, two rigs active in Kuwait to remain steady, and two rigs in Oman are expected to commence drilling programs in the fourth quarter of 2022 with a third Oman rig expected to activate in the first half of 2023. Operations in Australia are expected to remain steady over the fourth quarter and incrementally improve in 2023. Operations in Argentina, with two rigs active, are also expected remain steady in the fourth quarter of 2022.

As of November 3, 2022, of our 34 marketed international drilling rigs, approximately 53 percent are engaged under term contracts of various durations. Approximately 67 percent of our contracted rigs have a remaining term of six months or longer, although they may be subject to early termination.

RISK AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Company is subject to several risks and uncertainties. A discussion of certain risks faced by the Company may be found under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") and the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Other than as described within this document, the Company's risk factors and management of those risks have not changed substantially from those as disclosed in the AIF. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known by the Company, or that the Company does not currently anticipate or deem material, may also impair the Company's future business operations or financial condition. If any of the potential events described in the risk factors in this document or the Company's AIF actually occur, or describe events intensify, overall business, operating results and the financial condition of the Company could be materially adversely affected.

CONFERENCE CALL

Ensign Energy Services Inc. is an international oilfield services contractor and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at

September 30

2022

December 31

2021 (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Assets







Current Assets







Cash

$ 29,994

$ 13,305 Accounts receivable

339,451

226,807 Inventories, prepaid and other

50,212

49,172 Income taxes receivable

146

580 Total current assets

419,803

289,864 Property and equipment

2,562,613

2,512,953 Deferred income taxes

193,992

174,237 Total assets

$ 3,176,408

$ 2,977,054









Liabilities







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accruals

$ 274,991

$ 177,932 Share-based compensation

2,352

1,055 Income taxes payable

971

1,389 Current portion of lease obligation

5,054

5,260 Total current liabilities

283,368

185,636









Share-based compensation

13,139

7,966 Long-term debt

1,445,514

1,453,884 Lease obligations

5,631

4,327 Income tax payable

7,207

7,647 Deferred income taxes

134,043

120,100 Non-controlling interest

—

4,832 Total liabilities

1,888,902

1,784,392









Shareholders' Equity







Shareholders' capital

268,410

230,376 Contributed surplus

22,929

23,197 Equity component of convertible debenture

—

2,380 Accumulated other comprehensive income

286,535

223,308 Retained earnings

709,632

713,401 Total shareholders' equity

1,287,506

1,192,662 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,176,408

$ 2,977,054



Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30 2022

September 30 2021

September 30 2022

September 30 2021 (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common share data)















Revenue

$ 432,550

$ 268,578

$ 1,109,349

$ 699,428 Expenses















Oilfield services

314,433

198,813

829,836

516,049 Depreciation

69,433

73,261

208,105

213,994 General and administrative

12,759

9,996

35,858

28,067 Restructuring

—

697

—

4,230 Share-based compensation

(5,910)

(440)

8,049

6,382 Foreign exchange and other (gain) loss

(12,677)

(1,317)

(9,975)

11,310 Total expenses

378,038

281,010

1,071,873

780,032 Income (loss) before interest expense, accretion of deferred financing charges and other gains and income taxes 54,512

(12,432)

37,476

(80,604)

















Gain on repurchase of unsecured Senior Notes

—

—

—

(7,431) Gain on asset sale

(502)

—

(31,798)

— Interest expense

32,438

25,536

85,185

72,569 Accretion of deferred financing charges

2,200

2,702

6,601

8,109 Income (loss) before income taxes

20,376

(40,670)

(22,512)

(153,851) Income taxes (recovery)















Current income taxes (recovery)

318

167

(1,444)

693 Deferred income taxes (recovery)

2,082

(6,978)

(17,574)

(27,750) Total income taxes (recovery)

2,400

(6,811)

(19,018)

(27,057) Net income (loss) from continuing operations

17,976

(33,859)

(3,494)

(126,794)

















Loss from discontinued operations

—

(523)

—

(3,422) Net income (loss)

$ 17,976

$ (34,382)

$ (3,494)

$ (130,216) Net income (loss) attributable to:















Common shareholders

17,782

(34,398)

(3,769)

(130,240) Non-controlling interests

194

16

275

24



17,976

(34,382)

(3,494)

(130,216)

















Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per common share















Basic

$ 0.11

$ (0.21)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.80) Diluted

$ 0.11

$ (0.21)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.80)

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30 2022

September 30 2021

September 30 2022

September 30 2021 (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)















Cash provided by (used in)















Operating activities















Net income (loss)

$ 17,976

$ (34,382)

$ (3,494)

$ (130,216) Items not affecting cash















Depreciation

69,433

73,261

208,105

213,994 Gain on asset sale

(502)

—

(31,798)

— Gain on purchase of unsecured Senior Notes

—

—

—

(7,431) Share-based compensation, net cash settlements

(5,945)

(440)

6,313

6,382 Unrealized foreign exchange and other

(14,361)

(3,501)

8,257

8,394 Accretion of deferred financing charges

2,200

2,702

6,601

8,109 Interest expense

32,438

25,536

85,185

72,569 Deferred income taxes (recovery)

2,082

(6,978)

(17,574)

(27,750) Funds flow from operations

103,321

56,198

261,595

144,051 Net change in non-cash working capital

(58,968)

3,201

(63,130)

(4,630) Cash provided by operating activities

44,353

59,399

198,465

139,421 Investing activities















Acquisition of 35 drilling rigs, related equipment, land and buildings

—

(117,928)

—

(117,928) Purchase of property and equipment

(46,924)

(18,000)

(133,154)

(42,339) Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment

—

1,665

46,936

4,647 Distribution to non-controlling interest

—

—

(1,852)

— Net change in non-cash working capital

7,059

1,118

15,961

2,121 Cash used in investing activities

(39,865)

(133,145)

(72,109)

(153,499)

















Financing activities















Proceeds from long-term debt

22,585

110,595

51,190

149,126 Repayments of long-term debt

(17,618)

(18,180)

(83,012)

(84,743) Lease obligation principal repayments

(1,884)

(1,905)

(6,073)

(5,132) Interest paid

(16,449)

(11,306)

(70,336)

(61,157) Purchase of common shares held in trust

(347)

(310)

(1,127)

(794) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(13,713)

78,894

(109,358)

(2,700) Net (decrease) increase in cash

(9,225)

5,148

16,998

(16,778) Effects of foreign exchange on cash

225

(354)

(309)

(3,094) Cash – beginning of period

38,994

19,532

13,305

44,198 Cash – end of period

$ 29,994

$ 24,326

$ 29,994

$ 24,326

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per common share and Consolidated EBITDA. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management and investors to analyze the Company's profitability based on the Company's principal business activities prior to how these activities are financed, how assets are depreciated, amortized and how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions. Additionally, in order to focus on the core business alone, amounts are removed related to foreign exchange, share-based compensation expense, the sale of assets, restructuring costs, gain on repurchase of unsecured Senior Notes and fair value adjustments on financial assets and liabilities, as the Company does not deem these to relate to its core drilling and well services business. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent net loss as calculated in accordance with IFRS.

ADJUSTED EBITDA Three months ended

September 30



Nine months ended

September 30 ($ thousands) 2022



2021



2022



2021 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,376



(40,670)



(22,512)



(153,851) Add-back/(deduct):



















Interest expense 32,438



25,536



85,185



72,569 Accretion of deferred financing charges 2,200



2,702



6,601



8,109 Depreciation 69,433



73,261



208,105



213,994 Restructuring —



697



—



4,230 Share-based compensation (5,910)



(440)



8,049



6,382 Gain on asset sale (502)



—



(31,798)



— Gain on repurchase of unsecured Senior Notes 1 —



—



0



(7,431) Foreign exchange and other (gain) loss (12,677)



(1,317)



(9,975)



11,310 Adjusted EBITDA 105,358



59,769



243,655



155,312

1 See "Interest Expense" section for definition of Senior Notes.

Working Capital

Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities as reported on the consolidated statements of financial position.

