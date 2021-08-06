Ensign Energy Services Inc. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $212.3 million , a nine percent increase from the second quarter of 2020 revenue of $194.8 million .

Canada - $31.4 million , 15 percent of total;

United States - $130.8 million , 62 percent of total; and

International - $50.1 million , 23 percent of total.

United States drilling recorded 2,899 operating days in the second quarter of 2021, a 31 percent increase from 2,214 operating days in the second quarter of 2020. United States well servicing recorded 33,080 operating hours in the second quarter of 2021, a 71 percent increase from 19,363 operating hours in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $45.6 million , a 21 percent decrease from Adjusted EBITDA of $58.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.

from in the second quarter of the prior year. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company received a $5.1 million Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (" CEWS" ) payment from the Government of Canada . The wage subsidy received partially offset the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and net loss attributable to common shareholders.

of standby revenue and of contract cancellation or early termination fees. General and administrative expense decreased 17 percent to $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2020.

to as of , from as of . On July 29, 2021 , the Company acquired Nabors Industries Ltd.'s fleet of 35 land-based drilling rigs located in Canada , as well as related equipment and certain real property for $117.5 million .

OVERVIEW

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $212.3 million, an increase of nine percent from revenue for the second quarter of 2020 of $194.8 million. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $430.9 million, a decrease of 26 percent from revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $578.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $45.6 million ($0.28 per common share) in the second quarter of 2021, 21 percent lower than Adjusted EBITDA of $58.1 million ($0.36 per common share) in the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $95.5 million ($0.59 per common share), 36 percent lower than Adjusted EBITDA of $149.3 million($0.92 per common share) in the first six months of 2020.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was $52.3 million ($0.32 per common share) compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $17.1 million ($0.10 per common share) for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $95.8 million ($0.59 per common share), compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $46.3 million ($0.28 per common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

During the second quarter and the first half of 2021, the Company received a $5.1 million and $9.8 million of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") from the Government of Canada respectively. The wage subsidies received partially offset the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and net loss attributable to common shareholders.

Funds flow from operations increased 57 percent to $41.3 million ($0.25 per common share) in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $26.3 million ($0.16 per common share) in the second quarter of the prior year. Funds flow from operations decreased 21 percent to $87.9 million ($0.54 per common share) in the first six months of 2021 compared to $110.8 million ($0.68 per common share) in the first six months of the prior year.

Year to date in 2021, macro-economic conditions impacting the oil and natural gas industry continued its effort to recover from the significant fall out of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic. Rising vaccination rates in several nations have resulted in governments and health authorities easing travel and social distancing restrictions, increasing global economic activity and mobility. While still below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, the easing of restrictions in combination with rising global economic growth has resulted in a recovering demand for crude oil. Furthermore, the oil and natural gas market continues to be supported by OPEC+ nations' supply cuts. The moderated supply in combination with rising demand has resulted in supportive global commodity prices for oil and natural gas producers, driving oilfield services activity improvements year-over-year in the second quarter of 2021.

While activity has improved from 2020 lows in the second quarter of 2021, industry operating conditions are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Company's operating and financial results continue to show residual impacts resulting from the events of 2020.

Over the short term, there remains a degree of uncertainty regarding the macro-economic conditions that will impact our business including the resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the degree and severity of COVID-19 restrictions, setbacks to COVID-19 vaccine distribution and efficacy, virus mutations, and other factors that may impact the demand for crude oil and natural gas, commodity prices, and the demand for oilfield services.

The Company's operating days were lower in the first six months of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 as operations are recovering from the significant and negative macroeconomic and industry conditions seen since March of 2020 including but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown related restrictions, resulting in decreased demand for crude oil and increased market supply. The weakening year-over-year of the United States dollar against the Canadian dollar further negatively impacted the United States and international financial results on translation to Canadian dollars. The average United States dollar exchange rate was $1.25 for the first six months of 2021 (2020 - $1.36) versus the Canadian dollar, a decrease of eight percent, compared to the same period of 2020.

Working capital at June 30, 2021 was a surplus of $85.4 million, compared to a surplus of $98.6 million at December 31, 2020. The Company's available liquidity, consisting of cash and available borrowings under its $900.0 million revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility"), was $116.9 million at June 30, 2021.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL POSITION AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES HIGHLIGHTS

REVENUE AND OILFIELD SERVICES EXPENSE



Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $212.3 million, an increase of nine percent from the second quarter of 2020 of $194.8 million. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $430.9 million, a 26 percent decrease from the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The increase in total revenue during the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the global economic recovery and improving industry fundamentals following the COVID-19 pandemic. The increases in financial results from the Company's United States and international operations were offset by the negative impact on the currency translation, as the United States dollar weakened relative to the Canadian dollar for the first six months ended June 30, 2021.

CANADIAN OILFIELD SERVICES

Revenue increased 85 percent to $31.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $17.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The Company recorded revenue of $85.0 million in Canada for the first half of 2021, a decrease of 26 percent from $114.1 million recorded for the first half of 2020.

Canadian revenue accounted for 15 percent of the Company's total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 (2020 - nine percent) and 20 percent for the first half of 2021 consistent with the prior year. The Company recognized $1.2 million of standby revenue in the second quarter of 2021 (2020 - $0.4 million). During the first half of 2021, the Company recognized $2.4 million of standby revenue (2020 - $0.5 million).

The Company's Canadian drilling operations recorded 1,058 operating days in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 377 operating days for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 681 operating days. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded 2,904 operating days compared to 3,479 drilling days for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 17 percent. Canadian well servicing hours increased by 4,432 operating hours to 8,027 operating hours in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3,595 operating hours in the corresponding period of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, well servicing hours increased by eight percent to 17,117 operating hours compared with 15,827 operating hours for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The operating and financial results for the Company's Canadian operations for the first six months of 2021, were negatively impacted by the significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the oil and natural gas industry, including supply and demand fundamentals. Beginning in the second quarter of 2021, the Company's Canadian operations began to see an increase in activity due to the economic recovery, post the COVID-19 pandemic severity peak.

During the first half of 2021, the Company moved nine under-utilized drilling rigs into its Canadian operations reserve fleet.

UNITED STATES OILFIELD SERVICES

The Company's United States operations recorded revenue of $130.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of two percent from the $128.6 million recorded in the corresponding period of the prior year. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue of $246.2 million was recorded, a decrease of 28 percent from the $343.1 million recorded in the corresponding period of the prior year.

The Company's United States operations accounted for 62 percent of the Company's revenue in the second quarter of 2021 (2020 - 66 percent) and 57 percent of the Company's revenue in the first half of 2021 (2020 - 59 percent). In the United States, the Company recognized US $3.8 million of standby revenue and US $2.2 million of contract early termination or cancellation fees in the second quarter of 2021 (2020 - US $3.3 million and US $13.2 million, respectively). The Company recognized US $7.0 million of standby revenue and US $3.1 million of contract cancellation fees in the first half of 2021 (2020 - US $4.1 million and US $13.2 million respectively).

Drilling rig operating days increased to 2,899 operating days in the second quarter of 2021 from 2,214 operating days in the second quarter of 2020, and 5,480 operating days in the first half of 2021 from 7,355 operating days in the first half of 2020. United States well servicing hours, increased by 71 percent in the second quarter of 2021 to 33,080 operating hours from 19,363 operating hours in the second quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2021, well servicing activity increased 25 percent to 63,045 operating hours from 50,570 operating hours in the first half of 2020.

Overall operating and financial results for the Company's United States operations for the first half of 2021 were also negatively impacted by the significant effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a decrease in global oil demand and oversupply of oil and natural gas. Beginning in the second quarter of 2021, the Company's United States operation began to see an increase of activity due to the economic recovery, post the COVID-19 pandemic severity peak. The financial results from the Company's United States operations were further negatively impacted on the currency translation, as the United States dollar weakened relative to the Canadian dollar for the first half of 2021.

During the first half of 2021, the Company acquired one well servicing rig and moved 29 under-utilized drilling rigs into its United States reserve fleet.

INTERNATIONAL OILFIELD SERVICES

The Company's international operations recorded revenue of $50.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, a two percent increase from the $49.2 million recorded in the corresponding period of the prior year. International revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021, decreased 18 percent to $99.7 million from $121.3 million recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company's international operations contributed 23 percent of the total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 (2020 - 25 percent) and 23 percent of the Company's revenue in the first six months of 2021 (2020 - 21 percent). There were no standby or contract cancellation fees in the Company's international operating region in the second quarter of 2021 (2020 - US $7.1 million). The Company recognized US $0.6 million of standby revenue during the first half of 2021 (2020 - US $7.1 million).

International operating days for the three months ended June 30, 2021, totaled 844 operating days compared to 704 operating days in the same period of 2020, an increase of 20 percent. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, international operating days totaled 1,703 operating days compared to 2,142 operating days for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 20 percent. The acquisition of the prior non-owned interest in the TDI joint venture during the third quarter of 2020 facilitated improved operating activity in the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Similar to our North American operations, for the first six months of 2021, international operating and financial results were also negatively impacted by residual COVID-19 pandemic operating conditions. The financial results from the Company's international operations were further negatively impacted on the currency translation, as the United States dollar weakened relative to the Canadian dollar for the first half of 2021.

During the first half of 2021, the Company moved six under-utilized drilling rigs into its international operations reserve fleet.

DEPRECIATION



Depreciation expense totaled $69.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared with $92.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 24 percent. Depreciation expense for the first six months of 2021 decreased by 23 percent, to $140.7 million compared with $182.0 million in the first six months of 2020. The decrease in depreciation is due to certain operating assets having become fully depreciated whereafter no further depreciation expense is incurred on such assets.

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE



General and administrative expense decreased seventeen percent to $8.9 million (4.2 percent of revenue) for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $10.7 million (5.5 percent of revenue) for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, general and administrative expense totaled $18.1 million (4.2 percent of revenue) compared to $22.5 million (3.9 percent of revenue) for the six months ended June 30, 2020. General and administrative expense decreased as a result of cost saving initiatives implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wage subsidy received from the Government of Canada, reductions in personnel, and organizational restructuring.

RESTRUCTURING



For the six months ended June 30, 2021, restructuring costs were $3.5 million (2020 - $7.4 million). Restructuring expense consists of costs relating to the organizational restructuring of the Company due to the significant decline in oilfield services activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OTHER LOSS (GAIN)



Included in this amount is the impact of foreign currency fluctuations in the Company's subsidiaries that have functional currencies other than the Canadian dollar.

GAIN ON REPURCHASE OF UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES



For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased US $9.1 million (2020 - US $57.0 million) of face value unsecured Senior Notes ("Senior Notes"), in the open market, for cancellation and recorded a gain on repurchase of $2.1 million (US $1.7 million) (2020 - $52.0 million).

For six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased US $25.7 million (2020 - US $74.8 million) of face value Senior Notes, in the open market, for cancellation and recorded a gain on repurchase of $7.4 million (US $5.9 million) (2020 - $63.5 million).

INTEREST EXPENSE



Interest expense was incurred on the Company's $900.0 million Credit Facility, US $417.5 million Senior Notes, $37.0 million subordinate convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures"), and capital lease obligations. Included in interest expense for the second quarter of 2021, is $0.5 million of accrued interest relating to the Senior Notes, paid in cash as part of the repurchase of the Senior Notes (2020 - $1.2 million).

Financing charges decreased by $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased by $11.8 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. The decrease is the result of a reduction in overall borrowing. The positive translational impact on United States dollar-denominated debt further decreased interest expense for the quarter.

The Company's blended interest rate on its outstanding debt for the 2021 year will be approximately seven percent. The current capital structure primarily consisting of the Credit Facility and the Senior Notes allows the Company to utilize funds flow generated to reduce debt in the near term with greater flexibility than a more non-callable weighted capital structure.

INCOME TAXES (RECOVERY)



The effective income tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 18.1 percent compared to 30.3 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The effective income tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 17.9 percent compared to 18.7 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The effective income tax rate in the first half of the current year was lower than the effective income tax rate in the same period of 2020 due to activity levels in foreign tax jurisdictions.

FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND WORKING CAPITAL

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company generated funds flow from operations of $41.3 million ($0.25 per common share) compared to funds flow from operations of $26.3 million ($0.16 per common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 57 percent. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company generated funds flow from operations of $87.9 million ($0.54 per common share) a decrease of 21 percent from $110.8 million ($0.68 per common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in funds flow from operations for six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 is due to the operating conditions seen since March of 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the Company's working capital was a surplus of $85.4 million, compared to a working capital surplus of $98.6 million at December 31, 2020. The Company currently expects funds generated by operations, combined with current and future credit facilities, to fully support the Company's current operating and capital requirements. The Company's Credit Facility provides for total borrowings of $900.0 million, of which $97.3 million was undrawn and available at June 30, 2021.

INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Net purchases of property and equipment for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $11.8 million (2020 - net proceeds of $3.7 million). Net purchases of property and equipment during the first six months of 2021 totaled $21.4 million (2020 - $18.5 million). The purchase of property and equipment for the first six months of 2021 consists of $16.7 million in maintenance capital and $7.6 million in upgrade capital.

FINANCING ACTIVITIES



The Company's available bank facilities consist of a $900.0 million Credit Facility, of which $97.3 million was available and undrawn as of June 30, 2021. In addition, the Company has available US $50.0 million secured letter of credit facility, of which US $16.0 million was available as of June 30, 2021.

On March 29, 2021, the Company has amended the terms of the Convertible Debentures to:

extend the Maturity Date from January 31, 2022 to May 1, 2023 ; increase the interest rate from 7.00% to 7.75% per annum; and reduce the Conversion Price from $7.00 to $1.75 .

The Company may at any time and from time to time acquire Senior Notes for cancellation by means of open market repurchases or negotiated transactions. The Company is limited in the acquisition and cancellation of the Senior Notes up to $25.0 million under applicable covenants. Senior Notes may be repurchased for redemption in excess of $25.0 million if certain criteria are met. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company purchased US $9.1 million of face value Senior Notes for cancellation, in the open market.

Covenants

As at June 30, 2021, the Company was in compliance with all covenants related to the Credit Facility.

The Credit Facility

The Credit Facility agreement, available on SEDAR including amendments, requires that the Company comply with certain covenants including minimum Consolidated EBITDA requirements, Consolidated EBITDA to Consolidated Interest Expense ratio and a Consolidated Senior Debt to Consolidated EBITDA ratio as detailed above.

The Credit Facility also contains certain covenants that place restrictions on the Company's ability to repurchase or redeem Senior Notes and Convertible Debentures, to create, incur or assume additional indebtedness; change the Company's primary business; enter into mergers or amalgamations; and dispose of property. In the most recent amendment to the Credit Facility, dated December 31, 2020, the permitted encumbrances were reduced from $75.0 million to $25.0 million.

The Senior Notes

The indenture governing the Senior Notes, available on SEDAR, contains certain restrictions and exemptions on the Company's ability to pay dividends, purchase and redeem shares and subordinated debt of the Company, and make certain restricted investments. Limitations on these restrictions are tempered by the existence of a number of exceptions to the general prohibition, including baskets allowing for restricted payments.

The indenture also restricts the ability to incur additional indebtedness if the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio determined on a pro forma basis for the most recently ended four fiscal quarter period for which internal financial statements are available is not at least 2.0 to 1.0. As of June 30, 2021, the Company has not incurred additional indebtedness that would require the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio to be calculated. As is the case with restricted payments, there are a number of exceptions to this prohibition on the incurrence of indebtedness, including the incurrence of debt under credit facilities up to the greater of $900.0 million or 22.5 percent of the Company's consolidated tangible assets and of additional secured debt subordinated to the credit facilities up to the greater of US $125.0 million or 4.0 percent of the Company's consolidated tangible assets.



NEW BUILDS AND MAJOR RETROFITS

During the first half of 2021, the Company added one well servicing rig to the United States fleet and moved nine, 29 and six under-utilized drilling rigs to its Canadian, the United States, and international operations reserve fleets respectively.

The Company is currently directing capital expenditures to primarily maintenance capital items and selective upgrades.



OUTLOOK

Industry Overview

The outlook for oilfield services has improved year-over-year as the crude oil and natural gas industry continues to recover from the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising vaccination rates globally have contributed to circumstances that tend to support the recovery of crude oil demand, resulting in meaningful crude oil inventory declines. Recovering oil demand coupled with OPEC+ nations' moderated crude oil supply have resulted in strong global commodity prices throughout the second quarter of 2021, with the benchmark price of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") averaging US $62 in April, US $65 in May, US $71 in June and, despite recent weakness, averaging $72 in July.

We expect vaccine progress and oil demand recovery coupled with a sustained commodity price environment will continue to drive oilfield services activity improvements year-over-year. However, we continue to expect a multi-year recovery cycle for our industry to achieve pre-COVID-19 pandemic activity levels and operating conditions. Particularly in our United States operating region, increases to activity have been incremental, as oil and natural gas producers have moderated capital spending, remain committed to cash generation, maintain current production levels, and continue to prioritize shareholder returns. We expect producers to modestly revisit drilling programs through 2021 as legacy wells decline in production with more meaningful increases in activity in 2022.

Furthermore, short-term uncertainty remains regarding the macroeconomic conditions, including commodity price fluctuations, setbacks in COVID-19 vaccine deployment or vaccine efficacy, the pace of oil demand recovery, and OPEC+ production and supply decisions that may impact the short-term demand for oil field services.

On July 29, 2021, the Company acquired Nabors Industries Ltd.'s fleet of 35 land-based drilling rigs located in Canada, as well as related equipment and certain real property for $117.5 million. Ensign funded the purchase price with cash on hand and available Credit Facility. The Company views this acquisition as a strategic and opportunistic transaction, given the asset value, exposure to key and active basins in Canada, enhanced customer mix, and current contract book. The Company expects to achieve modest synergies resulting from the acquisition.

The Company remains committed to strategic capital allocation and debt retirement. The Company's budgeted capital expenditures for 2021, excluding the above mentioned Nabors' acquisition, remain at approximately $50.0 million, composed of primarily maintenance and strategic upgrade capital items.

Canadian Activity

Canadian activity, representing 20 percent of total revenue year to date, declined from the first to the second quarter of 2021 as operations entered seasonal spring break-up. We expect activity to significantly improve in the third quarter as a result of operations exiting seasonal spring break-up, improving industry conditions, and the acquisition of Nabors' 35 land-based drilling rigs.

As of June 30, 2021, of our 92 marketed Canadian drilling rigs, approximately 34 percent are engaged under term contracts of various durations. Approximately 45 percent of our contracted rigs have a remaining term of six months or longer, although they may be subject to early termination.

United States Activity

United States activity, representing 57 percent of total revenue year to date, modestly improved over the second quarter. We expect US activity to remain steady and continue to modestly improve throughout the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, of our 93 marketed United States drilling rigs, approximately 35 percent are engaged under term contracts of various durations. Approximately 33 percent of our contracted rigs have a remaining term of six months or longer, although they may be subject to early termination.

International Activity

International activity, representing 23 percent of total revenue year to date, remained stable over the second quarter and is expected to modestly improve over the third quarter due to anticipated activity gains in the Australian region. Operations in Argentina are expected to remain flat at current levels with one rig active. In the Middle East, our operations are expected to remain steady through the third quarter with four rigs active. Australian operations remained steady over the second quarter and are expected to modestly improve in the third quarter.

As of June 30, 2021, of our 42 marketed international drilling rigs, approximately 31 percent are engaged under term contracts of various durations. Approximately 77 percent of our contracted rigs have a remaining term of six months or longer, although they may be subject to early termination.



RISK AND UNCERTAINTIES

This document contains forward-looking statements based upon current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 virus, the potential reinstatement COVID-19 mitigation strategies, such as stay-at-home orders and lockdown related restrictions, virus mutations, economic and market conditions, crude oil and natural gas prices, political events, foreign currency fluctuations, weather conditions, the Company's defense of lawsuits and other claims, and the ability of oil and natural gas companies to pay accounts receivable balances and raise capital or other unforeseen conditions which could ongoing impact on the use of the services supplied by the Company. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties that face the Company and the industry in which it operates, refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our current Management's Discussion & Analysis and the section titled "Risk Factors" in our current Annual Information Form.



A conference call will be held to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 results at 10:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. is an international oilfield services contractor and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.



Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per common share and Consolidated EBITDA. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the IFRS measure from which they are derived or to which they are compared.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management and investors to analyze the Company's profitability based on the Company's principle business activities prior to how these activities are financed, how assets are depreciated, amortized and how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions. Additionally, in order to focus on the core business alone, amounts are removed related to foreign exchange, share-based compensation expense, the sale of assets, restructuring costs, gain on repurchase of unsecured Senior Notes and fair value adjustments on financial assets and liabilities, as the Company does not deem these to relate to its core drilling and well services business. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent net loss as calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Consolidated EBITDA

Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Company's Credit Facility agreement, is used in determining the Company's compliance with its covenants. The Consolidated EBITDA is substantially similar to Adjusted EBITDA. Consolidated EBITDA is calculated on a rolling twelve-month basis.

Working Capital

Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities as reported on the consolidated statements of financial position.



ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this document constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "target", "continue", "could", "intend", "may", "potential", "predict", "should", "will", "objective", "project", "forecast", "goal", "guidance", "outlook", "effort", "seeks", "schedule" or other expressions of a similar nature suggesting future outcome or statements regarding an outlook.

Disclosure related to expected future commodity pricing or trends, revenue rates, equipment utilization or operating activity levels, operating costs, capital expenditures and other prospective guidance provided throughout this document, including, but not limited to, information provided in the "Funds Flow from Operations and Working Capital" section regarding the Company's expectation that funds generated by operations combined with current and future credit facilities will support current operating and capital requirements, information provided in the "New Builds and Major Retrofits" section, information provided in the "Financial Instruments" section regarding Venezuela and information provided in the "Outlook" section regarding the general outlook for the remainder of 2021, are examples of forward-looking statements. These statements are not representations or guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and unforeseen results. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, initiatives, projections, anticipations or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

The forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and the industries and environments in which the Company operates, which speak only as of the date such statements were made or as of the date of the report or document in which they are contained. These assumptions include, among other things: the fluctuation in oil prices may pressure customers into reducing or limiting their drilling budgets; the status of current negotiations with the Company's customers and vendors; customer focus on safety performance; existing term contracts are neither renewed nor terminated prematurely; the Company's ability to provide services on a timely basis; successful integration of acquisitions; and the general stability of the economic and political environments in the jurisdictions where we operate.

The forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others: general economic and business conditions which will, among other things, impact demand for and market prices of the Company's services and the ability of the Company's customers to pay accounts receivable balances; volatility of and assumptions regarding crude oil and natural gas commodity prices; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; economic conditions in the countries and regions in which the Company conducts business; political uncertainty and civil unrest; the Company's ability to implement its business strategy; impact of competition and industry conditions; determinations by OPEC and other countries regarding production levels; changes to laws and regulations; the Company's defence of lawsuits; availability and cost of labour and other equipment, supplies and services; the Company's ability to complete its capital programs; operating hazards and other difficulties inherent in the operation of the Company's oilfield services equipment; availability and cost of financing and insurance; access to credit facilities and debt capital markets; the Company's ability to amend covenants under the Credit Facility with its Credit Facility syndicate, timing and success of integrating the business and operations of acquired companies; actions by governmental authorities; government regulations and the expenditures required to comply with them (including safety and environmental laws and regulations and the impact of climate change initiatives on capital and operating costs); the adequacy of the Company's provision for taxes; the impact of, and the Company's response to, the global COVID-19 pandemic and the success of vaccinations for COVID-19; foreign operations; foreign exchange exposure and interest rate changes; workforce and reliance on key management; technology; seasonality and weather; ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; and the impact thereof upon the business environments in which the Company is or may become engaged; and other circumstances affecting the Company's business, revenues and expenses. The Company's operations and levels of demand for its services have been, and at times in the future may be, affected by political risks and developments, such as expropriation, nationalization, or regime change, and by national, regional and local laws and regulations such as changes in taxes, royalties and other amounts payable to governments or governmental agencies, environmental protection regulations, the global COVID-19 pandemic, the potential reinstatement or removal of COVID-19 mitigation strategies, such as stay-at-home orders and lockdown related restrictions, and the impact thereof upon the Company, its customers and its business. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results from operations may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The impact of any one factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as such factors are interdependent upon other factors, and the Company's course of action would depend upon its assessment of the future considering all information then available. For additional information, refer to the "Risk and Uncertainties" section of this MD&A.

Although the Company believes the expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such forward-looking statements are made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements. Readers are cautioned that the lists of important factors contained herein are not exhaustive. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this MD&A could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements and the Company's results from operations. Further additional information on the risk factors that could affect the Company's business, operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which may be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

