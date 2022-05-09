Ensign Energy Services Inc. Announces the Final 2022 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") (TSX: ESI) is pleased to announce the results of the election of directors held at the Company's annual meeting on May 6, 2022. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated March 18, 2022 was elected as a director. The results of the voting for each individual director are set forth below:

Name of Nominee          

     Votes For  

     % For

     Votes Withheld  

     % Withheld

Gary W. Casswell

87,622,282

98.33%

1,484,078

1.67%

N. Murray Edwards

87,708,611

98.43%

1,397,749

1.57%

Robert H. Geddes

87,901,269

98.65%

1,205,091

1.35%

Darlene J. Haslam

87,890,383

98.64%

1,215,977

1.36%

James B. Howe

86,811,072

97.42%

2,295,288

2.58%

Len O. Kangas

86,394,822

96.96%

2,711,538

3.04%

Cary A. Moomjian, Jr.

88,300,033

99.10%

806,327

0.90%

John G. Schroeder

88,321,342

99.12%

785,018

0.88%

Gail D. Surkan

87,995,403

98.75%

1,110,957

1.25%

Barth E. Whitham

88,543,278

99.37%

563,082

0.63%

All other matters put before the meeting passed, including the non-binding, advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment and well servicing. Please visit our website at www.ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

