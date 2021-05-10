Ensign Energy Services Inc. Announces the Final 2021 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") (TSX: ESI) is pleased to announce the results of the election of directors held at the Company's annual meeting on May 7, 2021. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated March 19, 2021 was elected as a director. The results of the voting for each individual director are set forth below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Gary W. Casswell 77,665,763 96.97% 2,422,724 3.03% N. Murray Edwards 73,611,499 91.91% 6,476,988 8.09% Robert H. Geddes 78,307,718 97.78% 1,780,769 2.22% James B. Howe 77,659,887 96.97% 2,428,600 3.03% Len O. Kangas 77,628,980 96.93% 2,459,507 3.07% Cary A. Moomjian, Jr. 77,720,155 97.04% 2,368,332 2.96% John G. Schroeder 78,607,359 98.15% 1,481,128 1.85% Gail D. Surkan 76,686,332 95.75% 3,402,155 4.25% Barth E. Whitham 78,638,924 98.19% 1,449,563 1.81%

All other matters put before the meeting passed, including resolutions with respect to the potential creation of a Control Person (as that term is defined in the Securities Act (Alberta)) and the non-binding, advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment and well servicing. Please visit our website at www.ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

