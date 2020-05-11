Ensign Energy Services Inc. Announces the Final 2020 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results

CALGARY, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company",TSX: ESI) is pleased to announce the results of the election of directors held at the Company's annual meeting on May 8, 2020. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated March 20, 2020 was elected as a director. The results of the voting for each individual director are set forth below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Gary W. Casswell 103,763,182 98.09% 2,022,987 1.91% N. Murray Edwards 91,881,066 86.86% 13,905,103 13.14% Robert H. Geddes 91,146,700 86.16% 14,639,469 13.84% James B. Howe 90,362,494 85.42% 15,423,675 14.58% Len O. Kangas 103,209,901 97.56% 2,576,268 2.44% Cary A. Moomjian, Jr. 91,148,312 86.16% 14,637,857 13.84% John G. Schroeder 104,141,593 98.45% 1,644,576 1.55% Gail D. Surkan 104,307,825 98.60% 1,478,344 1.40% Barth E. Whitham 91,683,043 86.67% 1,271,733 13.33%

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment and well servicing. Please visit our website at www.ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

SOURCE Ensign Energy Services Inc.

For further information: Ensign Energy Services Inc.: 400 - 5th Avenue S.W., Suite 1000, Calgary, Alberta T2P 0L6 Canada, Ms. Suzanne Davies, Vice President Legal & Corporate Secretary, Telephone: 403.262.1361

Related Links

http://www.ensignenergy.com

