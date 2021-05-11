Ensign Energy Services Inc. - Announces filing of first quarter 2021 Statements on SEDAR

CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") announces it has filed its first quarter 2021 interim financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR. The non-cash working capital in operating activities and non-cash working capital in investing activities within the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows have classification adjustments from the press release on May 10, 2021.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment, well servicing and production services. Please visit our website at ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

