Enscape Introduces Version 2.7 of its Real-Time Rendering Software

New BIM-driven Workflows and Enhanced Performance Make Enscape the Perfect Complement to the Building Design Process

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- Enscape, the leading provider of real-time rendering and visualization technology to the global Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) market, announces the version of Enscape 2.7. This newest version brings improved performance, quality enhancements, and new BIM-driven workflows.

"Enhancing BIM workflows and improving usability are the major themes in version 2.7," said Mortiz Luck, CEO and co-founder of Enscape. "Key to any BIM process is data and drawings. In this release, users can leverage both to make their design and visualization process more effective and efficient."

Enscape 2.7 takes full advantage of the "I" in BIM. Selecting objects in Enscape now displays associated BIM information such as dimensions, manufacturer details, and prices. Integrating data into the 3D presentation workflow allows users to interact and showcase their designs. Now, questions about objects can be immediately answered during design review sessions and client presentations.

New preset Orthographic Views let you see your designs from new angles. No longer do you need to switch between BIM and Enscape to generate the 2D views you need. With just a click, you can create 2D floor plan, section, and elevation views from your Enscape models to better communicate design intent and constructability to clients and contractors.

Version 2.7 includes a number of enhancements and usability improvements to make the 3D rendering process faster and more realistic including:

200+ new Assets, including a huge variety of table and floor lamps, and new Surrounding Buildings models that make it easy to place designs in large urban environments or small neighborhood scenes.

New German-language edition.

Improved performance, rendering and atmosphere effects.

About Enscape GmbH

Enscape, based in Karlsruhe, Germany and New York, United States, was founded in 2017 and has established itself firmly in the international architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Its product enables users to create high-quality 3D real-time visualizations based on existing planning data. In addition, videos, panoramas or VR simulations can be derived automatically. Companies from over 80 countries and 85% of the internationally renowned TOP100 architectural firms use Enscape. For more information, visit www.enscape3d.com.

