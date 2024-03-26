Enoki Mushroom recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Mar 26, 2024, 17:21 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Enoki Mushroom
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Listeria
Distribution:
Ontario
Quebec
Possibly other provinces and territories

