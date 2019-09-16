Enjoy Pleasant Fall Weather While It Lasts

"While fall has burst onto the scene long before most Canadians were ready, we are not in a free-fall to winter" said Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at The Weather Network. "This fall will still include extended stretches of pleasant weather to go along with the inevitable periods of unsettled weather. However, Canadians should be sure to get outside and savour the mild weather while it lasts, because a cold winter is looming for much of the country."

Most Canadians can expect near normal temperatures during the fall, but from the central Prairies to Atlantic Canada, a cold Canadian winter is expected. Meanwhile, parts of Western Canada can expect temperatures to tip to the mild side of normal during both fall and winter.

Here's a more detailed look at the conditions expected across Canada this fall and winter:

British Columbia

Slightly warmer than normal temperatures for fall. While fall will include stretches of dry weather, periods of wet weather will overdeliver with above normal rainfall expected for coastal areas. Milder than normal temperatures are expected for the winter.

The Prairies

Near normal temperatures for fall with extended periods of both mild weather and cold weather that offset each other. A milder than normal winter is expected for westernmost parts of the region, but temperatures are likely to trend colder to the east.

Ontario & Quebec

Near normal temperatures are expected for the fall with extended periods of both mild weather and cold weather that offset each other. A colder than normal winter is expected for most of the region, though a delayed start to consistent winter weather is likely, similar to last year.

Atlantic Canada

Above normal temperatures are expected for southern areas with near normal temperatures elsewhere. While the fall will include periods of dry weather, rainfall totals will tip to the wet side of normal for parts of the region due to occasional storms that tap into tropical moisture. Near normal temperatures are expected across the region this winter.

Northern Canada

Milder than normal temperatures are expected across western regions with near normal temperatures elsewhere. Most areas will see near normal precipitation totals, but above normal precipitation is anticipated for western parts of the Yukon. A similar pattern is expected this winter.

Keep in mind that mid and late fall can bring dangerous winter weather conditions to parts of Canada. As we move deeper into the season, Canadians should pay close attention to the daily forecast as winter weather conditions can develop and change rapidly. Canadians can be prepared for changeable weather by visiting www.theweathernetwork.com or by downloading The Weather Network App and creating an account for personalized and up-to-the minute forecasts.

The Weather Network: Fall 2019 Forecast Region Temperature Outlook Precipitation Outlook British Columbia Above normal Above normal along the coast; Near

normal elsewhere Alberta Above normal; Near normal

northeast Near normal Saskatchewan Near normal; Above normal

southwest Near normal Manitoba Near normal; Below normal

northeast Near normal; Above normal southeast Ontario Near Normal; Below normal far

north Near normal south; Above normal parts of

the north Québec Near normal south; Below normal

northwest Near normal south and north; Above

normal central The Maritimes and

Newfoundland Above normal south; Near normal

north Near/above normal Yukon, Northwest

Territories, Nunavut Above normal Yukon and western

NWT; Near normal Nunavut Above normal western Yukon; Near

normal elsewhere

Complete Fall Forecast details, including regional breakdowns, maps and charts are available at www.theweathernetwork.com/fall.

Interview opportunities: The Weather Network meteorologists are available for interviews from September 16 to 18, 2019 to provide additional details and localized insights about this year's Fall Forecast and our preliminary Winter Forecast.

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp ., founded in 1989, is an international weather content and technology company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo.es , Clima , and Otempo.pt . It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready . Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and business insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

SOURCE The Weather Network

For further information: To arrange an interview with a meteorologist, please contact: Yulia Balinova, FleishmanHillard High Road, 416-644-2286, yulia.balinova@fhhighroad.com