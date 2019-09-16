Enjoy Pleasant Fall Weather While It Lasts Français
Sep 16, 2019, 06:00 ET
The Weather Network releases its 2019 Fall Forecast & Winter Preview
OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Ready or not, fall weather is here! After a short summer, autumnal weather has arrived early across most of Canada, and many Canadians are wondering if this means that winter is just around the corner.
To help answer this question, The Weather Network has released their fall forecast, along with their highly anticipated preliminary forecast for winter.
"While fall has burst onto the scene long before most Canadians were ready, we are not in a free-fall to winter" said Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at The Weather Network. "This fall will still include extended stretches of pleasant weather to go along with the inevitable periods of unsettled weather. However, Canadians should be sure to get outside and savour the mild weather while it lasts, because a cold winter is looming for much of the country."
Most Canadians can expect near normal temperatures during the fall, but from the central Prairies to Atlantic Canada, a cold Canadian winter is expected. Meanwhile, parts of Western Canada can expect temperatures to tip to the mild side of normal during both fall and winter.
Here's a more detailed look at the conditions expected across Canada this fall and winter:
British Columbia
Slightly warmer than normal temperatures for fall. While fall will include stretches of dry weather, periods of wet weather will overdeliver with above normal rainfall expected for coastal areas. Milder than normal temperatures are expected for the winter.
The Prairies
Near normal temperatures for fall with extended periods of both mild weather and cold weather that offset each other. A milder than normal winter is expected for westernmost parts of the region, but temperatures are likely to trend colder to the east.
Ontario & Quebec
Near normal temperatures are expected for the fall with extended periods of both mild weather and cold weather that offset each other. A colder than normal winter is expected for most of the region, though a delayed start to consistent winter weather is likely, similar to last year.
Atlantic Canada
Above normal temperatures are expected for southern areas with near normal temperatures elsewhere. While the fall will include periods of dry weather, rainfall totals will tip to the wet side of normal for parts of the region due to occasional storms that tap into tropical moisture. Near normal temperatures are expected across the region this winter.
Northern Canada
Milder than normal temperatures are expected across western regions with near normal temperatures elsewhere. Most areas will see near normal precipitation totals, but above normal precipitation is anticipated for western parts of the Yukon. A similar pattern is expected this winter.
Keep in mind that mid and late fall can bring dangerous winter weather conditions to parts of Canada. As we move deeper into the season, Canadians should pay close attention to the daily forecast as winter weather conditions can develop and change rapidly. Canadians can be prepared for changeable weather by visiting www.theweathernetwork.com or by downloading The Weather Network App and creating an account for personalized and up-to-the minute forecasts.
|
The Weather Network: Fall 2019 Forecast
|
Region
|
Temperature Outlook
|
Precipitation Outlook
|
British Columbia
|
Above normal
|
Above normal along the coast; Near
|
Alberta
|
Above normal; Near normal
|
Near normal
|
Saskatchewan
|
Near normal; Above normal
|
Near normal
|
Manitoba
|
Near normal; Below normal
|
Near normal; Above normal southeast
|
Ontario
|
Near Normal; Below normal far
|
Near normal south; Above normal parts of
|
Québec
|
Near normal south; Below normal
|
Near normal south and north; Above
|
The Maritimes and
|
Above normal south; Near normal
|
Near/above normal
|
Yukon, Northwest
|
Above normal Yukon and western
|
Above normal western Yukon; Near
Complete Fall Forecast details, including regional breakdowns, maps and charts are available at www.theweathernetwork.com/fall.
About Pelmorex Corp.
Pelmorex Corp., founded in 1989, is an international weather content and technology company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es, Clima, and Otempo.pt. It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready. Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and business insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.
