Engineering.com Announces Strategic Partnership with the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE)

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Engineering.com (engineering.com) today announced a strategic partnership with the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE), the voice of the engineering profession in Ontario. The agreement outlines an initial framework for the two organizations to identify areas where they can join forces to promote and support engineering and STEM. Some early activity planning includes a collaboration around OSPE's "The Future of Engineering" event, where the latest opportunities, challenges and innovations in engineering will be discussed. Engineering.com will leverage its digital platform to create awareness around the event to increase enrolment, and as a publisher, highlight key findings from the event in the form of an article.

"Our prime mission is to help engineers at all levels be and do better and the importance of cultivating young scientific minds to enter our great profession cannot be overstated," says Frank Baldesarra, engineering.com's Co-Founder & CEO.

Since the year 2000, OSPE has been advocating for important issues within society and the engineering profession and creating opportunities for engineers and engineering graduates to connect, collaborate, and contribute as they progress through their careers. The organization also ensures that government, media, and the public appreciate how critical the engineering profession is to growing Ontario's economy while protecting the environment and improving the quality of life we enjoy in our province.

"We represent the entire engineering community, who work or will work in several of the most critical sectors of Ontario's economy," said Sandro Perruzza, Chief Executive Officer at OSPE. "The focus engineering.com places on the entire engineering journey, from STEM to university to professional careers, matches up with our emphasis on a holistic view of the profession. Aside from high-quality resources and content our members will find value in, engineering.com is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, which is a primary aspect of our work as well."

According to Chief Revenue Officer Adrian Nash, "when we started conversations with the OSPE team, we quickly realized we had a strong alignment between our respective goals. We both want the engineering profession to thrive and flourish, which benefits all facets of well-being and people's daily lives everywhere and together, we are more effective in how we serve the engineering community.

Engineering.com is a global online publisher and discussion forum host for problem-solving, trends, technology news, innovation, and tools. As the "ultimate resource" for engineers across disciplines, the company's simple mission is to inspire engineering minds to be and do better. With over 2 million monthly visits to the digital properties in the platform, the company also offers additional resources, including Eng-Tips.com , the world's largest engineering messaging board and projectboard.world , which supports STEM schools, universities, and leading maker organizations across the globe.

As a member-driven professional association, the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) brings the engineering community together to contribute knowledge, skills and leadership to help create a better future for the profession and society as a whole. OSPE supports engineers through government advocacy, valued member services, networking and ongoing learning. OSPE envisions a diverse and inclusive profession where engineers lead within organizations and collaborate with government, industry and academia to solve Ontario's problems with evidence-based, innovative solutions.

