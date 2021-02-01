Engine Media Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

- First Quarter Revenues of $7.5 Million

- Quarterly Year over Year Revenue Growth Rate 824%

- Quarterly Revenue Exit Run Rate of $30+ Million

- Completes Non-brokered Private Placement Unit Offering for $17.8 Million

- Settled $10.7 in Convertible Debt

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; TSX-V: GAME; OTCQB: MLLLF), announced results for the first quarter fiscal 2021 ended November 30, 2020.

Lou Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Engine started fiscal 2021 with continued momentum across all lines of business. Our efforts to accelerate are off to a strong start in fiscal 2021. Additionally, our recent acquisitions have made significant contributions, which are reflected in the first quarter, where revenues were up 824% on a year-over-year basis, and 6%, sequentially, to $7.5 million."

"Net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 was $4.4 million compared to $6.0 million in the same year ago period. The improvement in net loss was primarily due to a decrease in non-cash operating expenses of $4.0 million, primarily driven by the gain on change in fair value of warrant liability in the fiscal 2021 period of $4.8 million compared to loss of $1.6 million in the same year ago period."

"We remain focused on expanding our business-to-business software and service revenues, developing our direct to consumer growth initiatives, strengthening our organization and balance sheet, and driving greater cost efficiency throughout the operation. Given the increasing need for the sports media industry to develop direct to consumer fees to offset the decline of cable and satellite revenues, and the need for the esports industry to develop direct to consumer fees to diversify beyond sponsorship revenues, we believe that the solutions Engine offers will become increasingly more meaningful to both media sectors. Additionally, we continue to proudly attract some of the largest and most respected companies in the world to our cutting edge data analytics company, Stream Hatchet, and our mobile gaming studio, Eden Games. Today, Engine serves three (3) of the top seven (7) most valuable tech companies in the world."

Financials are available on Sedar.

About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

Engine Media is focused on accelerating new, live, immersive esports and interactive gaming experiences for consumers through its partnerships with traditional and emerging media companies. The company was formed through the combination of Torque Esports Corp., Frankly Inc., and WinView, Inc. and trades publicly under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF). Engine Media will generate revenue through a combination of: direct-to-consumer and subscription fees; streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings; programmatic advertising and sponsorships; as well as intellectual property licensing fees. To date, the combined companies have served clients comprising more than 1,200 television, print and radio brands including CNN, ESPN, Discovery / Eurosport, Fox, Vice, Newsweek and Cumulus; dozens of gaming and technology companies including EA, Activision, Blizzard, Take2Interactive, Microsoft, Google, Twitch and Ubisoft; and have connectivity into hundreds of millions of homes around the world through their content, distribution and technology.

For further information: John Wilk, [email protected] (212) 931-1248 ; Lou Schwartz, CEO, [email protected], https://www.engine.media

