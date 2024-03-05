enGene To Present at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

BOSTON and MONTREAL, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - enGene Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ENGN) or "enGene" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company whose non-viral lead program EG-70 is in a pivotal study for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), today announced that Jason Hanson, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference in Miami, FL on March 13, 2024, at 8:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under the Investors section of the enGene website at www.engene.com/presentations and will be archived there for 90 days.

enGene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company mainstreaming genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs, with the goal of creating new ways to address diseases with high clinical needs. enGene's lead program is EG-70 for patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (Cis) who are unresponsive or naïve to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) – a disease with a high clinical burden. EG-70 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2 pivotal study. EG-70 was developed using enGene's proprietary Dually Derivatized Oligochitosan (DDX) platform, which enables penetration of mucosal tissues and delivery of a wide range of sizes and types of cargo, including DNA and various forms of RNA. enGene became a publicly traded company effective November 1, 2023, upon the completion of a business combination with Forbion European Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company. For more information, visit enGene.com.

