OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - On May 8, 2026, the Government of Canada launched an engagement period on proposed reforms that would simplify and accelerate Canada's regulatory processes and ensure federal reviews and decision-making timelines take no longer than one year, once all information from the project proponent has been received. The proposed reforms will enable Canada to build major projects at speed and at scale and improve the efficiency of our supply chains, while maintaining robust environmental protections and upholding the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Since the launch of the engagement process, the government has received valuable feedback from thousands of stakeholders, Indigenous groups, and members of the public across the country, underscoring the importance of these issues to Canadians. At the same time, stakeholders also expressed a desire to have additional opportunities to provide input.

Building on the strong participation received to date, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, and the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced today the extension of the public engagement period until July 22, 2026. The extension provides additional flexibility for stakeholders who have requested more time to contribute, helping to ensure all perspectives are heard and meaningfully considered.

Following the conclusion of the public engagement period, the Government of Canada intends to introduce legislation in the following sitting of Parliament.

Canadians, Indigenous Peoples, provinces and territories, industry, labour organizations, environmental organizations, and other interested stakeholders are invited to provide their views on the discussion papers:

Canada's new government remains committed to meaningful engagement with Indigenous Peoples, and working collaboratively with provinces, territories, industry, stakeholders, and Canadians as we advance our plan to build a stronger, more competitive, and more resilient economy.

Quotes

"Canadians have demonstrated a strong interest in these proposed reforms and have already provided thoughtful and constructive feedback. Because these changes have the potential to shape how we build major projects and strengthen our economy for years to come, we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate. Extending the engagement period will allow us to hear from even more Canadians and help us develop reforms that reflect the views and priorities of people across the country."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"Building a stronger, more connected Canadian economy requires that we listen to the people and communities it serves. By extending this engagement period, we are creating more opportunities for people across the country to help shape the future of our transportation system. Together, we can build stronger and more resilient supply chains that connect Canadian businesses to global markets."

– The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Canadians care deeply about the lands and waters in Canada and have been providing important feedback on the proposed amendments outlined in the discussion papers. Extending the deadline provides additional opportunities for meaningful participation so we can build a more competitive economy while continuing to protect our natural environment."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick facts

On May 8, 2026, the Government of Canada launched an engagement process on proposed reforms to improve regulatory efficiency and strengthen Canada's trade and transportation systems and supply chains. Feedback received through the engagement process will help inform the government's consideration of potential reforms.

Early engagement with Indigenous Peoples is key to the successful implementation of improvements in a way that respects their rights, and ensures their perspectives are heard and reflected in decision-making. Indigenous groups interested in sharing their feedback can contact [email protected] for more information.

for more information. Industry, stakeholders and other Canadians are invited to submit their ideas and perspectives online. Visit the engagement website to learn more about engagement for regulatory changes for major projects, or about engagement for strengthening the efficiency of supply chains in Canada.

The proposed measures build on Government of Canada efforts such as: A "one project, one review" approach, through the development of co-operation agreements with provinces to accelerate major infrastructure, mining, and energy projects by eliminating duplication and streamlining assessment processes. To date, agreements have been finalized with seven provinces, with another one in development. Budget 2025 provided important funding to support federal investments in trade-enabling transportation infrastructure through the new $5 billion Trade Diversification Corridors Fund and the $1 billion Arctic Infrastructure Fund. The Government of Canada established the Major Projects Office (MPO) to bring business development and project execution experience to accelerate nation-building projects and advance transformative strategies to build a stronger, more independent and resilient economy for Canada. The MPO is advancing 22 nation-building infrastructure projects and transformative strategies that position Canada for growth across sectors. Together, these represent over $126 billion in investments.

Over five years, the government's capital investments and incentives in support of third parties, totalling about $280 billion, are expected to enable more than $1 trillion in total investment from public, private, and institutional partners.

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SOURCE President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

Contacts : For more information (media only), please contact: Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, 819-665-6527, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]