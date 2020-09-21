Enforcement Notice - IIROC Hearing Panel Finds Former Barrie Investment Advisor Alvin Rupert Jones Liable

A separate hearing will be held to determine the penalty to be imposed

BARRIE, ON, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) found Alvin Rupert Jones liable for conducting outside business that involved two of his clients without informing and without the approval of his employer.

The Hearing Panel's reasons for the decision on liability, dated August 28, 2020, are available at: http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/57a70798-76e8-43ae-b0d9-ba859c663dc6_en.pdf

Specifically, the Hearing Panel found that Mr. Jones committed the following violation:

(a) Between June 2015 and April 2017, Mr. Jones conducted outside business that involved two of his clients without informing and without the approval of his employer, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 18.14 and Consolidated Rule 1400 (prior to September 1, 2016, Dealer Member Rule 29.1).

A separate hearing will be held to determine the penalty to be imposed on Mr. Jones.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference October 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing should contact IIROC's National Hearing Coordinator at [email protected] to obtain the details. The decision of the Hearing Panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Jones's conduct in August 2017. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Barrie branch of Manulife Securities Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Jones is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

