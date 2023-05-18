TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - An initial appearance has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) for the purpose of setting a date for the disciplinary hearing in the matter of Robert Weston Crocker.

The discipline hearing concerns allegations that Mr. Crocker failed to learn and remain informed of the essential facts relative to a client and that he completed purchases of private placements for a client which were non-PRO eligible.

The initial appearance is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The date for the disciplinary hearing will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Initial Appearance: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference on June 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST

Specifically, the allegations are that:

(a) Between April 2020 and December 2020, the Respondent failed to learn and remain informed of the essential facts relative to a client by completing Know Your Client information that he knew was inaccurate, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(a); and

(b) Between April 2020 and December 2020, the Respondent completed purchases of private placements for a client which were non-PRO eligible when he knew that the Client's account should have been marked PRO, contrary to Investment Dealer Rule 1400.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Crocker, Robert Weston – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The Investment Dealer Division of New SRO formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Crocker's conduct in June 2021. The alleged violations occurred while the respondent was a Registered Representative with the Toronto branch of Canaccord Genuity Corp., at the time an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Crocker is no longer a registrant with a New SRO - regulated firm.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by New SRO-regulated firms (Investment Dealer Division) is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

New SRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctionsincluding fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. New SRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA), and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.newselfregulatoryorganizationofcanada.ca .

SOURCE New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO)

For further information: Enforcement Contact: Andrew P. Werbowski, Director, Enforcement Litigation, 416 943-5789, [email protected]; Media Contact: Julia Mackenzie, Public Affairs Specialist, 416 786-1650, [email protected]