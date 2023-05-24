SASKATOON, SK, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) to consider whether the panel should accept a Settlement Agreement entered into between Enforcement Staff and Blaine Patrick Arnold.

The Agreement concerns conduct involving Mr. Arnold failing in his Supervisor responsibilities, while Branch Manager, resulting in the collection, possession, and use of Pre-Signed forms, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 38.4.

The hearing is not open to the public, but will become open in the event that the panel accepts the agreement. If the agreement is accepted, the panel's decision and the Settlement Agreement will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by a way of videoconference on June 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CT.

The Investment Dealer Division formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Arnold's conduct in March 2021. The conduct occurred while the respondent was a Branch Manager with the Saskatoon branch of Scotia Capital Inc., at the time an IIROC-regulated firm. The Respondent is no longer a Branch Manager with a New SRO-regulated firm.

