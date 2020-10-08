HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - On June 26, 2020, Shirley Locke filed a Request for a Hearing and Review to the Nova Scotia Securities Commission (NSSC), seeking a review of an IIROC Hearing Panel Liability decision dated May 28, 2020. Ms. Locke is also seeking a review of the IIROC Penalty decision dated August 8, 2020.

Ms. Locke also brought a motion to the NSSC for a stay of the IIROC Panel Penalty decision, pending her appeal. That stay motion was dismissed by the NSSC in its decision dated September 16, 2020. Ms. Locke is currently appealing the dismissal of her stay motion to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal, in writing.

The Liability and Penalty decisions of the IIROC Hearing Panel under review are available at:

Re Locke 2020 IIROC 26 and Re Locke 2020 IIROC 27.

Further information about the review can be found at:

Nova Scotia Securities Commission - Enforcement Proceedings

