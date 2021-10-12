VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - A hearing was initially scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Gary Man Kin Ng and Donald Warren Metcalfe for October 18 -22 & October 25 – 29, 2021.

On September 23, 2021, an IIROC Hearing Panel granted an Order adjourning the hearing to February 22 to February 25, and February 28 to March 4, 2022. The Order can be found here:

Gary Man Kin Ng and Donald Warren Metcalfe – Order

The hearing concerns allegations against Mr. Ng that:

a) Between November, 2018 and January, 2020, he engaged in fraudulent conduct with respect to loan financing, contrary to Consolidated Rule 1400

b) In July 2020, he failed to cooperate with Enforcement Staff who were conducting an investigation, contrary to section 8104 of the Consolidated Rules.

The hearing concerns allegations against Mr. Metcalfe that:

a) Between November, 2018 and January, 2020, he engaged in fraudulent conduct with respect to loan financing, contrary to Consolidated Rule 1400

b) In August 2020, he failed to cooperate with Enforcement Staff who were conducting an investigation, contrary to section 8104 of the Consolidated Rules.

Subject to any provincial directive related to the pandemic, the hearing will be held in person and will be open to the public, unless the Panel orders otherwise.

Hearing Date: February 22 – 25 & February 28 - March 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Location: Reportex 1010 – 925 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC V6C 3L2

IIROC formally initiated the investigation in February 2020. The alleged violations occurred while Mr. Ng was a Director, Investor, Executive, and Registered Representative with PI Financial Corp. and a Director, Executive, and Registered Representative with Chippingham Financial Group Limited, both IIROC-regulated firms. Ng is no longer a registrant with PI Financial Corp or Chippingham Financial Group Limited. The alleged violations occurred while Mr. Metcalfe was a Director and Executive with PI Financial Corp. and Chippingham Financial Group Limited. Metcalfe is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Gary Man Kin Ng and Donald Warren Metcalfe – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

