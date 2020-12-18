ST. CATHARINES, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - On December 8, 2020, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) held a disciplinary hearing in the matter of Dean Martin Jenkins.

The Hearing Panel considered an Agreed Statement of Facts, dated November 30, 2020, and imposed liability for the following contravention:

(a) Between November 2013 and February 12, 2016, Mr. Jenkins facilitated off-book investments for various clients without the knowledge or approval of his Dealer Member and received remuneration for the investments, contrary to Dealer Member Rules 18.14 and 29.1.

The Agreed Statement of Facts is available at:

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/9ed8c59a-6f41-4f0d-bab6-d545fc22a319_en.pdf

The Hearing Panel's liability decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

A separate hearing will be held to determine the penalty to be imposed on Mr. Jenkins, the date of which will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Jenkin's conduct in October 2018. The violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the St. Catharines branch of Edward Jones Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Jenkins is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

For further information: Charles Corlett, VP, Enforcement - Acting, 416 646-7253, [email protected]; Media Contact: Andrea Zviedris, Manager, Media Relations, 416 943-6906, [email protected]

