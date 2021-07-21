Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC To Hold Settlement Hearing For Montréal Investment Advisor Sylvain Trudel

MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to consider whether the Panel should accept a Settlement Agreement entered into between IIROC staff and Sylvain Trudel.

The Settlement Agreement concerns an allegation that Mr. Trudel effected discretionary trades.

The hearing is not open to the public, but will become open in the event that the panel accepts the agreement. Members of the public who would like to attend the appearance should contact IIROC's National Hearing Coordinator, at [email protected], to obtain the details. If the agreement is accepted, the Panel's decision and the Settlement Agreement will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Appearance Date: The disciplinary hearing will be held by videoconference on September 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Trudel's conduct in August 2019. The alleged violation occurred when Mr. Trudel was a registered representative at the Montréal branch of BMO Nesbitt Burns inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Trudel still works as a registered individual with a Montréal branch of National Bank Financial Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm.

