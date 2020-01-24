Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC to Hold Settlement Hearing for Former Vancouver Investment Advisor Zubin Driver

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) will consider whether to accept a Settlement Agreement entered into between IIROC staff and Zubin Driver.

The agreement concerns allegations that Mr. Driver accepted trading instructions from someone other than his client without the client's written authorization. Mr. Driver also failed to follow his firm's policies and procedures regarding the use of confidential information about a public company.

Hearing Date: February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Location: Reportex, 1010 – 925 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 3L2

The hearing is not open to the public, but will become open in the event that the panel accepts the agreement. If the agreement is accepted, the Panel's decision and the Settlement Agreement will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Driver's conduct in January 2016. The violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of Canaccord Capital Corp. and Jordan Capital Markets Inc.. Mr. Driver is currently registered with Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

The Notice of Application announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/210cae0b-e5ac-498c-bd7a-a13eabfd31e6_en.pdf

