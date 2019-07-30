Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC to Hold Settlement Hearing for Former Vancouver Investment Advisor Alykhan Kassam

VANCOUVER, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to consider whether the panel should accept a Settlement Agreement entered into between IIROC staff and Alykhan Kassam.

The agreement concerns allegations that Mr. Kassam made unsuitable recommendations for two clients that were outside their risk tolerance and investment objectives.

Hearing Date: September 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.



Location: Reportex, 1010 – 925 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 3L2

The hearing is not open to the public, but will become open in the event that the panel accepts the agreement. If the agreement is accepted, the Panel's decision and the Settlement Agreement will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Kassam's conduct in July 2017. The violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of Canaccord Genuity Corp. The Respondent is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The Notice of Application announcing the settlement hearing is available at: http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2019/72c0e0a5-6f0a-409a-9f65-def9c6be47cb_en.pdf

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of dealer firms and their registered employees and through setting and enforcing market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian equity marketplaces.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website. Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

