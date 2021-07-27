MONTRÉAL, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - A penalty hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Philippe Bélisle.

The Hearing Panel will consider the penalty to be imposed as a result of its decision dated June 28, 2021, which found that Mr. Bélisle appropriated a client's funds for his personal use and executed unauthorized trades in a client's account that were not within the bounds of good business practice.

The Hearing Panel's liability decision is available at Bélisle, Philippe - Decision

Date of hearing: The hearing will be held by videoconference on September 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

The penalty hearing is open to the public unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who wish to attend must contact IIROC's National Hearing Coordinator at [email protected] for more information. The decision of the Hearing Panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Bélisle's conduct in March 2017. The alleged violations occurred when Mr. Bélisle was a registered representative at the Montréal Branch of National Bank Financial Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Bélisle is no longer a registrant with an IIROC–regulated firm.

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

