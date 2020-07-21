VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - A discipline hearing was originally scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Brian Anthony Peters on May 11-15 and 25-29. The discipline hearing is rescheduled to March 8-12 and 15-19.

The hearing concerns allegations against Mr. Peters that:

Between April 2011 and December 2012 , Mr. Peters failed to use due diligence to learn and remain informed of the essential facts relative to his client, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(a).



Between October 2010 and December 2012 , Mr. Peters failed to use due diligence to ensure that recommendations he made were suitable for the client, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(q).



Between October 2010 and December 2012 , Mr. Peters executed transactions in the account of his client without obtaining proper instruction or direction from the client, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 29.1.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Peters' conduct in July 2016. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver, British Columbia office of Canaccord Genuity Corp., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Peters is still employed with Canaccord Genuity Corp.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. The decision of the Hearing Panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: March 8-12 and 15-19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Location: Reportex Agencies, 925 West Georgia Street, Suite 1010, Vancouver, BC V6C 3L2

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at: Peters, Brian Anthony - Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

* * *

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 175 Canadian investment dealer firms and their nearly 30,000 registered employees, the majority of whom are commonly referred to as investment advisors. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website. Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

For further information: Enforcement Contact: Warren Funt, Vice-President, Western Canada, 604 331-4750, [email protected]; Media Contact: Andrea Zviedris, Manager, Media Relations, 416 943-6906, [email protected]

Related Links

www.iiroc.ca

