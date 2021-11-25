TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - An appearance has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) for the purpose of setting a date for the disciplinary hearing in the matter of R. J. O'Brien & Associates Canada Inc.

The disciplinary hearing concerns an allegation that R. J. O'Brien & Associates Canada Inc. failed to adequately supervise one of its registered representatives.

The set date appearance is open to the public, unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing may contact IIROC's National Hearing Officer at [email protected] in advance of the hearing to obtain further details.

Set Date Appearance: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference on December 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Specifically, the allegation is that:

(a) Between February 2016 and February 2018, the Respondent failed to adequately supervise the activities of Yonathan Chanock Shields, a Registered Representative, contrary to Dealer Member Rules 38.1 and 2500.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into R. J. O'Brien & Associates Canada Inc.'s conduct in January 2019.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

R. J. O'Brien & Associates Canada Inc. – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information,visit www.iiroc.ca.

