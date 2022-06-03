VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Jeffrey Rutledge.

The hearing concerns allegations that Mr. Rutledge misappropriated funds and failed to cooperate with IIROC Staff.

Specifically, the allegations are that:

(a) Between August 2016 and October 2018, the Respondent, Jeffrey Scott Rutledge (Rutledge) misappropriated funds from the joint accounts of his clients RS and SS, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 29.1 (prior to September 1, 2016) and/or Consolidated Rule 1400;

(b) Between July 2017 and July 2018, Rutledge misappropriated funds from the account of his client SB Inc., contrary to Consolidated Rule 1400; and

(c) In November 2020, Rutledge failed to cooperate with IIROC Staff who were conducting an investigation, contrary to Consolidated Rule 8100.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing should contact IIROC's National Hearing Coordinator at [email protected] to obtain the details. The decision of the Hearing Panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference on June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Rutledge, Jeffrey – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Rutledge's conduct in December 2018. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of PI Financial Corp., an IIROC-regulated firm. Rutledge is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

