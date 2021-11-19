CALGARY, AB, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - An appearance has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) for the purpose of setting a date for the disciplinary hearing in the matter of Jeffrey Callaway.

The discipline hearing concerns allegations that Mr. Callaway engaged in personal financial dealings with clients.

The set date appearance is open to the public, unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing should contact IIROC's National Hearing Officer at [email protected] to obtain the details. The date for the discipline hearing will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Set Date Appearance: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference on Tuesday January 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time.

Specifically, the allegation is that:

(a) On or about July 2017 to October 2017 the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealings with clients when he received contributions to his political campaign from fifteen clients, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 43.1.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Callaway's conduct in September 2019. The alleged violation occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Calgary branch of Canaccord Genuity Corp., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Callaway is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Callaway, Jeffrey – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

For further information: Enforcement Contact: Richard Korble, Vice-President, Western Canada, 403-260-6278, [email protected]; Media Contact: Julia Mackenzie, Public Affairs Specialist, 416-786-1650, [email protected]

