TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Daniel George Gordon.

The discipline hearing concerns allegations that:

(a) Between March 2016 and March 2020, Mr. Gordon engaged in an outside business activity without informing and without the approval of his Dealer Member, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 18.14 and Consolidated Rule 1400 (prior to September 1, 2016, Dealer Member Rule 29.1); and

(b) Between March 2016 and March 2020, Mr. Gordon engaged in personal financial dealings with a client, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 43.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing may contact IIROC's National Hearing Officer at [email protected] in advance of the hearing to obtain further details. The decision of the Hearing Panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference commencing May 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Gordon's conduct in April 2020. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Burlington branch of Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Gordon is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Gordon, Daniel George – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

* * *

