VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - On October 18, 2021, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Thomas Stock.

Mr. Stock admitted to conduct involving excessive and unsuitable trading in the accounts of a client that was not within the bounds of good business practices, and a failure to cooperate with IIROC Enforcement Staff.

Specifically, Mr. Stock admitted to the following violations:

(a) Between April 2017 and March 2018, the Respondent engaged in excessive trading in the accounts of LN which was not within the bounds of good business practices and not suitable for LN contrary to Dealer Member Rules 1300.1(o) and 1300.1(q); and

(b) Between August and November 2020, the Respondent failed to cooperate with IIROC Enforcement Staff ("Staff") who were conducting an investigation, contrary to section 8104 of the Consolidated Rules.



Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. Stock agreed to the following penalty:

(a) A permanent bar to approval in any capacity; and



(b) A fine of $10,000



Mr. Stock also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Stock, Thomas – Settlement Agreement

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca .

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Stock's conduct in May 2018. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of Haywood Securities Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Stock is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets.

