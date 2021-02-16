VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - An appearance has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) for the purpose of re-setting a date for the disciplinary hearing in the matter of Mohammad Movassaghi. The hearing was initially scheduled for January 18-22, 2021 and was adjourned by consent on November 10, 2020.

The discipline hearing concerns the following allegations:

(a) Between July and September 2016, Mr. Movassaghi transferred several client accounts without their full authorization and without disclosing the early redemption fees that would be incurred on the sale of the products, contrary to Dealer Member Rules 29.9 and 1300.1 (a).

(b) Between July and September 2016, Mr. Movassaghi falsified client signatures on account documentation, or knew or ought to have known that certain clients' documents were falsified, or failed to exercise due diligence to ensure that certain clients' documents were not falsified, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 29.1 and Consolidated Rule 1400 (for conduct after September 1, 2016).

(c) On December 14, 2016 and February 13, 2019, Mr. Movassaghi misled Enforcement Staff in sworn interviews, contrary to Consolidated Rule 1400.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Movassaghi's conduct in December 2017. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Movassaghi is no longer a registrant with an IIROC regulated firm.

The set date appearance is open to the public, unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who would like to attend the appearance should contact IIROC's National Hearing Coordinator at [email protected] to obtain the details. The date for the discipline hearing will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Set Date Appearance: The hearing will be held by way of teleconference or videoconference on March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Location: Vancouver, BC

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at: http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/d78ce38d-8141-478d-9c35-0094131cf596_en.pdf

