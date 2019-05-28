Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC Holds Settlement Hearing for Former Investment Advisor Philip Winer

TORONTO, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) will hold a hearing to consider whether it should accept a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Philip Winer.

The Agreement concerns allegations that Mr. Winer failed to ensure certain transactions in client accounts were within the bounds of good business practice. He also engaged in discretionary trading and altered client documents.

The hearing is not open to the public, but will become open in the event that the panel accepts the agreement. If the agreement is accepted, the Panel's decision and the Settlement Agreement will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.



Location: IIROC – 121 King Street West, Suite 2000, Toronto, Ontario

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Winer's conduct in June 2016. The conduct occurred while he was a Registered Representative with Burgeonvest Bick Securities Limited, which was acquired by Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. in 2016. He is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The Notice of Application announcing the settlement hearing is available at: http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2019/e695bfb6-73ac-4769-be5f-4a2afb615dc5_en.pdf

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

* * *

