ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - An appearance has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) for the purpose of setting a date for the disciplinary hearing in the matter of Joan McCarthy.

The hearing concerns allegations that:

(a) Between 2006 and 2019, Mrs. McCarthy falsified signatures and appropriated funds from her clients' accounts, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 29.1 and Rule 1400 of the Consolidated Rules (after September 1, 2016); and

(b) Mrs. McCarthy failed to cooperate with an IIROC investigation by refusing to provide documents and failing to attend an interview with Enforcement Staff, contrary to section 8104 of the Consolidated Rules.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mrs. McCarthy's conduct in June 2019. The alleged violations occurred while she was a Registered Representative with the St.John's branch of MD Management Ltd., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mrs. McCarthy is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The set date appearance is open to the public, unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who wish to attend must contact IIROC's National Hearing Coordinator at [email protected] for more information.

Set Date Appearance: The Set Date Appearance will take place by videoconference on July 15, 2021, at 10:00 am (NDT).

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2021/11d58311-74f4-47aa-9b5f-80283b7b3e62_en.pdf

