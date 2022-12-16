VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - An appearance has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) for the purpose of setting a date for the disciplinary hearing in the matter of Catherine Elizabeth Green.

The discipline hearing concerns allegations that Green failed to learn the essential facts about her client, and she failed to ensure that the securities she recommended were suitable for the client.

The set date appearance is open to the public, unless the Panel orders otherwise. The decision of the Hearing Panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: January 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (MT)

Location: Via Videoconference

Specifically, the allegations are that:

(a) between August 2017 and September 2019, Green failed to use due diligence to learn and remain informed of the essential facts relative to her client RC, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(a); and

(b) between August 2017 and September 2019, Green failed to use due diligence to ensure that investment recommendations were suitable for her client RC, contrary to

Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(q).

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Green's conduct in March 2020. The alleged violations occurred while she was a Registered Representative with the Calgary branch of Leede Jones Gable Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Green is currently a registrant with the Calgary branch of PI Financial Inc.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Green, Catherine – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

* * *

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 32,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

For further information: Enforcement Contact: Richard Korble, Vice-President, Western Canada, 403 260-6278, [email protected]; Media Contact: Julia Mackenzie, Public Affairs Specialist, 416 786-1650, [email protected]