TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - A protective order hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) in the matter of Gravitas Securities Inc. (Gravitas).

CIRO Staff will seek an order pursuant to sections 8212 and 8426 of the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules. In particular, CIRO Staff will seek an order for the suspension of Gravitas' membership as a result of: (1) Gravitas becoming capital deficient; and (2) Gravitas advising of its intention to wind up its business as an investment dealer.

Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing should contact CIRO's National Hearing Officer at [email protected] to obtain the details. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference June 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST

