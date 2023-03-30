VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - A motion was held before a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) in the matter of Donald Warren Metcalfe on March 9, 2023. The motion was adjourned to August 15, 2023.

The motion relates to a disciplinary proceeding initiated against Mr. Metcalfe, which alleges that he engaged in fraudulent conduct with respect to loan financing and failed to cooperate with Enforcement Staff who were conducting an investigation. The Respondent is seeking an order that the disciplinary proceeding be stayed.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference on August 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PST

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Gary Man Kin Ng and Donald Warren Metcalfe – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The Investment Dealer Division of New SRO formally initiated the investigation into the respondent's conduct in February 2020. The alleged violations occurred while the respondent was a Director and Executive with PI Financial Corp. and Chippingham Financial Group Limited. The respondent is no longer a registrant with a New SRO-regulated firm.

