MONTRÉAL, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - An initial appearance has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) for the purpose of setting a date for the disciplinary hearing in the matter of Patrick Poulin.

The discipline hearing concerns allegations that Mr. Poulin executed unauthorized transactions in the accounts of three clients and offered a client compensation in order to settle the latter's complaint, without his employer's knowledge.

The initial appearance is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The date for the discipline hearing will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Initial Appearance: April 4, 2023, at 9 : 30 a.m.

Location : Via videoconference: Please contact the National Hearing Officer for details at [email protected].

Specifically, the allegations are that:

a) On or around October 26, 2021, Mr. Poulin executed unauthorized transactions in the accounts of three clients, contrary to Rule 1400 of the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules.

b) On or around May 26, 2021, Mr. Poulin offered a client compensation in order to settle the latter's complaint, without his employer's knowledge, contrary to Rule 1400 of the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

POULIN, Patrick – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The Investment Dealer Division of New SRO formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Poulin's conduct in May 2022. The alleged violations occurred while the respondent was a Registered Representative with the Saint-Hyacinthe branch of Manulife Securities Inc., at the time an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Poulin is no longer a registrant with a New SRO - regulated firm.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC/MFDA website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by New SRO-regulated firms (Investment Dealer Division) is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

New SRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctionsincluding fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

