CALGARY, AB, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) in the matter of Catherine Elizabeth Green.

The hearing concerns allegations that Green failed to learn the essential facts about her client, and she failed to ensure that the securities she recommended were suitable for the client.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca /www.mfda.ca.

Hearing Date: June 19-20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. MST

Location: Via Videoconference and In-Person: Please contact the National Hearing Officer for details at [email protected].

Specifically, the allegations are that:

(a) between August 2017 and September 2019, Green failed to use due diligence to learn and remain informed of the essential facts relative to her client RC, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(a); and

(b) between August 2017 and September 2019, Green failed to use due diligence to ensure that investment recommendations were suitable for her client RC, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(q).

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Green, Catherine – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

New SRO formally initiated the investigation into Green's conduct in March 2020. The alleged violations occurred while the Respondent was a Registered Representative with the Calgary branch of Leede Jones Gable Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Green is currently a registrant with the Calgary branch of PI Financial Inc.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC/MFDA website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by New SRO-regulated firms (Investment Dealer Division) is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

New SRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. New SRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA), and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.newselfregulatoryorganizationofcanada.ca.

SOURCE New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO)

For further information: Enforcement Contact: Richard Korble, Vice-President, Western Canada, 403 260-6278, [email protected]; Media Contact: Julia Mackenzie, Manager, Public Affairs - Acting, 416 786-1650, [email protected]