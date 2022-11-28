Enforcement Notice - Hearing - 22-0184 - IIROC to Hold a Settlement Hearing for Marni Gay Harvey

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to consider whether the panel should accept a Settlement Agreement entered into between IIROC staff and Marni Gay Harvey.

The Agreement concerns conduct involving Ms. Harvey failing in her obligations regarding the proper execution of client documents, resulting in the collection, possession, and use of Pre-Signed client forms, contrary to IIROC Rule 1400.

The hearing is not open to the public, but will become open in the event that the panel accepts the agreement. Members of the public who would like to attend the appearance should contact IIROC's National Hearing Officer, at [email protected], to obtain the details. If the agreement is accepted, the Panel's decision and the Settlement Agreement will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: the settlement hearing will be held by a way of videoconference on December 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (CT)

The Notice of Application announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

Harvey, Marni – Notice of Application

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Harvey's conduct in March 2021. The conduct occurred while she was a Registered Representative with the Saskatoon branch of Scotia Capital Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Ms. Harvey is currently a Registered Representative at the Saskatoon branch of Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

