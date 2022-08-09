TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) will receive written penalty submissions in the matter of Neil DiCostanzo. Submissions of the parties will be filed on or before August 22, 2022.

The Hearing Panel will consider the penalty to be imposed as a result of its decision dated May 18, 2022, which found that Mr. DiCostanzo acted contrary to Dealer Member Rule 18.14. Mr. DiCostanzo was found to have engaged in outside business activities without the approval of his Dealer Member by arranging investments in two companies for various clients, off-the-books and records of his Dealer Member.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held in writing as agreed to by the Hearing Panel, IIROC Staff and Mr. DiCostanzo. Interested members of the public should contact IIROC's National Hearing Officer at [email protected] to obtain further details.

The Hearing Panel's liability decision is available at:

(Re) DiCostanzo, 2022 IIROC 10

The decision of the Hearing Panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. DiCostanzo's conduct in May 2018. The violation occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Toronto branch of Foster & Associates Financial Services Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. DiCostanzo is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

