MONCTON, NB, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - A disciplinary hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Paul Maurice.

The hearing concerns allegations that:

(a) In January and February 2020, the Respondent engaged in discretionary trading in the joint account of two clients, without this account having been previously authorized and accepted as a discretionary account, contrary to IIROC Dealer Member Rules 1300.4 and 1300.5;

(b) Between May and December 2020, the Respondent made misrepresentations to Enforcement Staff during the course of an investigation, contrary to Consolidated Rule 1400.

The hearing is open to the public unless the Hearing Panel decides otherwise. The Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing date: The disciplinary hearing will be held by videoconference on May 11 and 12, 2022 at

10:00 a.m. ADT.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Maurice's conduct in July 2020. The alleged violations occurred when Mr. Maurice was a registered representative at the Moncton, New Brunswick branch of CIBC World Markets Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Maurice is still employed with CIBC World Markets Inc.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations are available at:

MAURICE, Paul - Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

* * *

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC Advisor Report service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

