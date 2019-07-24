Enforcement Notice - Decision - OSC Dismisses Review in the Matter of Former Toronto Investment Advisor Andrew Paul Rudensky

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The liability and penalty decisions of a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Andrew Paul Rudensky – dated July 23, 2018 and October 17, 2018 – were reviewed by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) on March 26, 2019.

The OSC dismissed Mr. Rudensky's application for a hearing and review. In its decision dated July 9, 2019, it concluded:

(a) The Merits Decision included analysis that constituted an error of law with respect to the interpretation about whether Rule 29.1 remained in effect in the circumstances. However, upon conducting and substituting its own analysis, the OSC reached the same finding as the IIROC Panel. Rule 29.1 remained in effect in these circumstances.



(b) As the evidence supporting the IIROC Panel's finding with respect to the availability of Rule 29.1 was completely separate from the evidence supporting the IIROC Panel's decision regarding whether Mr. Rudensky had breached Rule 43 and Rule 29.1, the OSC considered as a separate issue if Mr. Rudensky had established any grounds warranting interference in the substance of the Merits Decision and found that Mr. Rudensky had failed to do so.



(c) Mr. Rudensky failed to establish any grounds warranting the OSC's intervention in the Sanctions and Costs Decision.

The OSC's decision is available at: Rudensky (Re), 2019 ONSEC 24

The IIROC Hearing Panel's decisions are available at:

Rudensky, Andrew Paul - 2018 IIROC 28 - Liability Decision

Rudensky, Andrew Paul - 2018 IIROC 38 - Penalty Decision

