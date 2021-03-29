TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The decisions of a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Douglas John Eley (dated January 28, 2020 and October 6, 2020) were reviewed by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) on January 14 and 15, 2021.

The OSC released an order on March 5, 2021 and dismissed the application, with reasons to follow. The order is available at:

https://www.osc.ca/sites/default/files/2021-03/rad_20210305_eleyd.pdf

The OSC released another order on March 10, 2021 providing that the stay order issued by the Commission on November 16, 2020 remain in effect for ten days following the date of the release of the reasons for the dismissal. That order is available at:

https://www.osc.ca/sites/default/files/2021-03/rad_20210310_eleyd.pdf

The Liability and Penalty decisions of the IIROC Hearing Panel under review are available at:

Eley (Re), 2019 IIROC 35 and Eley (Re), 2020 IIROC 35

In an earlier decision dated January 28, 2020, the Hearing Panel found that Mr. Eley engaged in conduct unbecoming and detrimental to the public interest by inappropriately altering previously signed client documents.

