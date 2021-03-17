Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Sanctions Vancouver Investment Advisor Brian Anthony Peters

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - On March 8, 2021, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Brian Anthony Peters.

Mr. Peters admitted that he made unsuitable recommendations for a client and that he accepted trading instructions from someone other than his client, without the client's written authorization.

Specifically, Mr. Peters admitted to the following violations:

(a) between October 2010 and December 2012, Peters failed to use due diligence to ensure that recommendations he made to his client were suitable, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(q); and

(b) between October 2010 and December 2012, Peters accepted trading instructions for his client's accounts from a person other than the client, without the client's written authorization, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 200.2(m)(iii).

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. Peters agreed to the following penalty:

(a) a fine in the amount of $50,000 (which includes disgorgement of the approximately $9,192 in commissions earned by Peters in relation to the contravention); and

(b) a 30 day suspension from registration in any capacity with IIROC.

Mr. Peters also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $2,500.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2021/4a333ceb-a1e7-4aa2-a1b1-75bb1e31d750_en.pdf

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Peters' conduct in July 2016. The violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver, British Columbia office of Canaccord Genuity Corp., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Peters is still employed with Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

