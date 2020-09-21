Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Sanctions Toronto Investment Advisor Aaron Jay Rowlatt

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - On September 9, 2020, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Aaron Jay Rowlatt.

Mr. Rowlatt admitted that he failed to fulfill his gatekeeper responsibilities to IIROC-regulated marketplaces.

Specifically, Mr. Rowlatt admitted to the following violation:

(a) During the Relevant Period, Mr. Rowlatt failed to fulfill his gatekeeper responsibilities to IIROC-regulated marketplaces, contrary to IIROC Consolidated Rule 1400.



Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. Rowlatt agreed to the following penalty:



(a) A fine in the amount of $50,000 (which includes full disgorgement of commissions earned); and



(b) To successfully complete the Trader Training Course within 6 months of the approval of the settlement agreement.

Mr. Rowlatt also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $7,500.

The Settlement Agreement is available at

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/211e942c-7ad2-4d32-afeb-a3a8f31b33e3_en.pdf

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Rowlatt's conduct in December 2017. The conduct occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Toronto branch of Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Rowlatt is currently employed at Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

