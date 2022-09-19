VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - On August 25, 2022, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Tiffany Sweeney.

Ms. Sweeney admitted that she failed to fulfill her gatekeeper responsibilities and communicated with her clients using unapproved third-party communication applications.

Specifically, Ms. Sweeney admitted to the following violations:

Between December 2017 and October 2018 , Sweeney failed to fulfill her gatekeeper responsibilities contrary to IIROC Rule 1400; and Between December 2017 and October 2018 , Sweeney communicated with her clients using unapproved third-party communication applications, contrary to IIROC Rule 1400.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Ms. Sweeney agreed to the following penalty:

A fine in the amount of $50,000 ; Disgorgement of $28,806 in commissions; and A one-month suspension from registration in any capacity with IIROC that will start on September 1, 2022 , and the last day will be September 30, 2022 .

Ms. Sweeney also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $15,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Sweeney, Tiffany – Settlement Agreement

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca .

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Ms. Sweeney's conduct in April 2019. The conduct occurred while she was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of PI Financial Corp., an IIROC-regulated firm and then while she was a Registered Representative at the Vancouver branch of Research Capital Corporation, an IIROC-regulated firm. Ms. Sweeney is still within the industry in a registered capacity at the Vancouver branch of Research Capital Corporation.

