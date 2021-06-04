Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Sanctions St. Albert Investment Advisor Gordon Albert Malic

ST. ALBERT, AB, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - On May 18, 2021, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Gordon Albert Malic.

Specifically, Mr. Malic admitted to the following violations:

Failing to report and address an existing or potential material conflict of interest with clients, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 42; Failing to inform his employer of outside business activity before engaging in that activity, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 18.14; and Misleading his employer about outside business activities, contrary to Consolidated Rule 1400.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. Malic agreed to the following penalty:

A fine of $75,000 ; A suspension from acting in a registered capacity with IIROC for six months; Close supervision for six months; and Successful completion of the Conduct and Practices Handbook exam.

Mr. Malic also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at: http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2021/02065186-9f91-44fd-b1cc-e4acf8a1191d_en.pdf

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at: www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Malic's conduct in October 2017. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the St. Albert branch of Mackie Research Capital Corporation, an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Malic is currently a Registered Representative at the St. Albert branch of Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

